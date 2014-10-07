(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Huntington Bancshares,
Inc.'s (HBAN) ratings at 'A-/F1'. The Rating Outlook remains
Stable.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Financial
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MUFG
Americas Holdings
Corporation (MUFG), PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC),
Regions Financial
Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB),
Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch's affirmation of and Outlook for HBAN's IDR is supported
by the company's
good earnings profile, solid capital, improved funding profile
and stable asset
quality performance, which is in-line with 'A-' rated regional
peers. Notably,
HBAN has improved its risk profile through various actions over
the last few
years.
HBAN has delivered solid results with return on assets (ROA)
hitting an average
of 1.13% and pre-provision net revenues (PPNR)/Average Asset
averaging 1.70%
over the last five quarters despite a difficult operating
environment. Further,
NIM compression has been more manageable versus peers. Fitch
also believes many
of these trends are sustainable, particularly given the
company's good loan
growth and stable credit performance.
Over the last two years, HBAN has been focused on growing its
retail deposit
base with much success reflected by the increase in non-interest
bearing
deposits which accounts for 28%. Nonetheless, much like peers,
Fitch expects to
experience a certain level of deposit run-offs but should be
somewhat
manageable.
Fitch notes that more recently the company's C&I loan growth has
outpaced its
peers despite a relatively slow economic recovery. To-date,
credit performance
has remained stable. Fitch remains cautious regarding C&I
lending across the
industry which remains very competitive.
Additionally, Fitch notes that HBAN has a sizeable indirect auto
business. Given
the CFPB's focus on the indirect auto space, Fitch believes
there could be a
potential disruption to the current business model.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
HBAN's ratings are at the high-end given performance is in-line
with peers.
Although not expected, should HBAN's performance fall below
current levels such
as ROA and NIM or credit measures weaken, ratings would come
under pressure.
Additionally, aggressive capital management would also be viewed
negatively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
HBAN's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should HBAN's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for HBAN given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
Fitch is now considering introducing a rating differential
between the holding
company and bank in the U.S. due to structural changes in the
sector and the
evolving regulatory landscape, as described in the special
report 'U.S. Bank
HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles', dated March 27, 2014.
Given Fitch's
views that HBAN may not receive a long-term debt requirement,
its ratings may
not be impacted as a result of Fitch's evolving review regarding
notching.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
HBAN has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, HBAN is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
HBAN's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by HBAN and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from HBAN or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by HBAN and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in HBAN's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of HBAN's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs of Huntington
National Bank are equalized across the group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of HBAN to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in HBAN's IDRs.
To the extent that one of HBAN's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from HBAN's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
HBAN's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by HBAN and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in HBAN's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Huntington Bancshares, Incorporated
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Senior Unsecured at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BB';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Huntington National Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'A' ;
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-' ;
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Huntington Capital I, II
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'.
Sky Financial Capital Trust I-IV
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria' (Jan.
31, 2014);
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March 27,
2014);
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14' (July 23, 2014);
--'Index Trend Analysis - 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls
to Neutral)'
(July 15, 2014);
--'Risk Radar Global 1Q14' (April 1, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 (Environment Constraining
Earnings)
here
Index Trend Analysis â€“ 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls To
Neutral)
here
Risk Radar Global 1Q14
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
