Oct 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating on HYDRA IV
Funding Corporation's series 1 bonds as follows:
JPY17.58bn* bonds affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
* as of 2 October 2013
The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loans originated by
multiple originators in Japan.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement (CE)
is sufficient to support the current ratings.
The transaction is now backed by three underlying senior beneficial interests
(BIs), each of which is supported by subordination and ultimately backed by
their respective mortgage loan pools. The CE level of each of the senior BIs has
continued to grow, which is considered by Fitch to provide strong protection
against potential future performance deterioration.
The transaction has sufficient liquidity enhancement in the form of cash reserve
in the Hydra IV trust to support the current ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An unexpected material increase in delinquencies, defaults and loss severities
from defaulted loans in the underlying pools may lead to negative rating
actions.
The originators of the remaining underlying residential mortgage loan pools are
The Momiji Bank, Ltd. and The Juroku Bank, Ltd. (formerly The Gifu Bank,
Ltd.).
The senior BIs backed by the residential mortgage pools originated by The Daito
Bank, Ltd. and The Fukushima Bank, Ltd. have been fully redeemed.