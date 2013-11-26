(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hypo
Alpe-Adria Bank
International AG's (Hypo Alpe) EUR1bn government-guaranteed Tier
2 subordinated
notes (ISIN: XS0863484035) maturing in 2022 at 'AAA'.
The rating of the notes is aligned with the sovereign rating of
Austria
(AAA/Stable) based on Fitch's expectation that the government
will honour the
unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided to holders of
the subordinated
notes. Fitch does not rate Hypo Alpe.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
According to the notes' documentation, the Republic of Austria
guarantees the
note holders the "due and punctual" payment of all obligations
payable by Hypo
Alpe under the subordinated notes. The guarantee for the notes
has been issued
under Austria's 2008 Financial Markets Stability Act
(Finanzmarktstabilitatsgesetz - FinStaG). Under the FinStaG,
Austria can provide
capital and funding support to Austrian banks up to a limit of
EUR15bn. As of
end-1Q13, EUR13.7bn of this limit had been utilised.
The notes currently qualify as Lower Tier 2 capital under the
Austrian Banking
Act and Hypo Alpe expects the notes to qualify as Tier 2 capital
under the Basel
III implementation in the European Union.
In Fitch's opinion, the creditworthiness of the notes would
remain unaffected by
regulatory changes such as the introduction of the European
Commission Crisis
Management Directive and other resolution measures. According to
the guarantee,
should the notes - due to regulatory or other developments
including statutory
loss absorption - bear losses such as a write-down, conversion
into equity or
any other resolution measure, then the guarantor would guarantee
continued and
punctual payment of the originally guaranteed payment amount
according to the
interest and principal payment schedule.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the notes is sensitive to changes in Austria's
sovereign rating. A
downgrade of Austria's rating would lead to a downgrade of the
subordinated
notes. Since Fitch expects the Republic of Austria to honour the
guarantee for
the Tier 2 notes irrespective of the creditworthiness of Hypo
Alpe, the bank's
risk profile does not represent a rating sensitivity for the
rating of the
notes.
Since late 2009 Hypo Alpe is fully owned by the Republic of
Austria, which has
supported the bank with sizeable capital injections and capital
guarantees.
For 1H13, Hypo Alpe reported a net loss and the bank received a
EUR700m capital
injection from the Republic of Austria in September 2013
following the
conclusion of the European Commission state aid process that
announced EC's
approval of the orderly wind-down of Hypo Alpe. The orderly
wind-down process
foresees the separate sales of Hypo Alpe's Austrian (Hypo Alpe -
Adria - Bank
AG) and CEE subsidiaries, with the latter scheduled by 2015 at
the latest.
On 22 November 2013 Hypo Alpe announced that
capital-strengthening measures
amounting to EUR1.05bn would be implemented before year-end to
meet regulatory
capital and large exposure requirements.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.