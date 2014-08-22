(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hypo
Alpe-Adria Bank
International AG's (Hypo Alpe) EUR1bn government-guaranteed Tier
2 subordinated
notes (ISIN: XS0863484035) maturing in 2022 at 'AAA'.
The notes' rating is aligned with the sovereign rating of
Austria (AAA/Stable;
affirmed on 15 August 2014) based on Fitch's expectation that
the Austrian
central government will honour the unconditional and irrevocable
guarantee
provided to holders of the subordinated notes. Fitch does not
rate Hypo Alpe nor
does it rate any other debt instruments issued by Hypo Alpe.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
According to the notes' documentation, the Republic of Austria
guarantees the
note holders the "due and punctual" payment of all obligations
payable by Hypo
Alpe under the subordinated notes.
The notes have remained unaffected by special legislation
implemented in early
August 2014 to impose losses on certain subordinated notes
guaranteed by the
state of Carinthia (not rated), Hypo Alpe's previous owner. The
finance ministry
publicly stated in a press release dated 11 June 2014 that
"subordinated debt
guaranteed by the Republic of Austria is not affected by the
restructuring".
Consequently, the rated notes have not been included in a list
of affected notes
published by the Austrian Financial Market Authority on 7 August
2014. In
Fitch's view, the Austrian government's measures to declare
sub-national
guarantees void does not indicate a materially diminished
willingness to honour
its own federal guarantees.
In Fitch's opinion, the creditworthiness of the notes will also
remain
unaffected by regulatory changes such as the introduction of the
EU Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive. According to the guarantee,
should the notes
- due to regulatory or other developments including statutory
loss absorption -
bear losses such as a write-down, conversion into equity or any
other resolution
measure, then the guarantor would guarantee continued and
punctual payment of
the originally guaranteed payment amount according to the
interest and principal
payment schedule.
The guarantee for the notes has been issued under Austria's 2008
Financial
Markets Stability Act (Finanzmarktstabilitatsgesetz - FinStaG).
Under the
FinStaG, Austria can provide capital and funding support to
Austrian banks up to
a recently increased limit of EUR22bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the notes is sensitive to changes in Austria's
sovereign rating. A
downgrade of Austria's rating would lead to a downgrade of the
subordinated
notes. Since Fitch expects the Republic of Austria to honour the
guarantee for
the Tier 2 notes irrespective of the creditworthiness of Hypo
Alpe, the bank's
risk profile does not represent a rating sensitivity for the
rating of the
notes.
Since late 2009 Hypo Alpe is fully owned by the Republic of
Austria, which has
supported the bank with sizeable capital injections and capital
guarantees (most
recently with a EUR750m capital injection in April 2014). Its
Austrian
subsidiary bank was sold to private sector investors in 2013 and
its foreign
banking subsidiaries, largely in Central and Eastern Europe,
were put up for
sale. In early March 2014, the Austrian finance ministry
announced that the
remainder of Hypo Alpe would be subject to an orderly wind-down
process. In
early June 2014, the Austrian finance minister announced that
special
legislation would be implemented with the aim of imposing losses
of around
EUR1.7bn on investors in Hypo Alpe's subordinated debt
instruments that had been
guaranteed by the bank's previous owner, the state of Carinthia
(EUR890m), and
on Bayerische Landesbank (Bayern LB) which had owned Hypo Alpe
between 2007 and
2009 (EUR800m).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.