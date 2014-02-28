(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Hypo Real
Estate Holding AG (HRE Holding) and its subsidiary Deutsche
Pfandbriefbank AG's
(PBB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
At the same time, the agency affirmed the banks' Viability
Ratings (VR) and
senior debt ratings. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this
release.
The rating actions are part of Fitch's peer review of five
German commercial
real estate lenders.
The affirmation of PBB and HRE Holding's IDRs and Stable
Outlooks are driven by
Fitch's view of continued sovereign institutional support. The
affirmation of
PBB's VR reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank will mildly
improve its
business profile in 2014, building on the progress made in 2013,
but the
successful return to a sustainable standalone profile remains
uncertain.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS,
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT
PBB's Long-term IDR with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDRs,
Support Ratings,
Support Rating Floors (SRF) and senior debt ratings reflect
Fitch's continued
view that its status as an active Pfandbrief issuer results in a
very high
(indicated by a SRF of 'A-') probability of state support. For
PBB (and HRE
Holding where its ratings are aligned with PBB), the already
provided sovereign
support results also in the higher of two possible Short-term
IDRs at the SRF of
'A-'.
PBB's IDRs, Support Rating, SRF and senior debt ratings are
sensitive to any
change in Fitch's assumptions about the on-going availability of
extraordinary
sovereign support for the bank. In Fitch's view, there is a
clear intention
ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial
institutions in the
EU, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and
policy
initiatives, most recently agreement between the European
Council and Commission
on the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive. In September
2013, Fitch
commented on its approach to incorporating support in its bank
ratings in light
of evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see 'Fitch
Outlines Approach
for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings', 'Bank Support: Likely
Rating Paths',
and 'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' available at
www.fitchratings.com) and followed this with an update in
December (see
''Sovereign Support for Banks Update on Position Outlined In
3Q13').
PBB's SRF would be revised down and its Support Rating, IDRs and
senior debt
ratings downgraded if Fitch concludes that potential sovereign
support has
weakened relative to its previous assessment. Given PBB's VR is
'bb', any
support-driven downgrade of the bank's Long-term IDR and senior
debt ratings
could be a multi-notch downgrade.
HRE Holding is a strategic and financial holding company that
does not have any
banking operations. Through HRE Holding, SoFFin (Financial
Market Stabilisation
Fund) controls its two main subsidiaries, PBB and Depfa Bank plc
(BBB-/Negative).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VRs
PBB's 'bb' VR is mainly driven by the bank's challenges in
re-establishing a
viable business, which outweigh its currently strong asset
quality, improving
funding and adequate capitalisation.
PBB's business plan foresees strong new business growth,
predominantly in its
Real Estate Finance segment and partly in its Public Investment
Finance segment.
This asset growth, which is ultimately needed to achieve a
sufficient level of
profitability, will depend on senior unsecured funding at
competitive prices,
which Fitch believes is still uncertain after a potential
privatisation. Fitch
believes that it will be especially difficult for PBB's public
sector business
to be profitable after a potential privatisation without taking
undue risks, for
example liquidity risks or concentrations risks.
However, PBB has successfully issued unsecured benchmarks in
2013 with
maturities beyond its sale date, which is planned by latest
end-2015, although
in Fitch's view, this is unrealistic.
Following the transfer of non-performing and non-strategic
assets to FMS
Wertmanagement AoeR in 2010 PBB's asset quality is sound, but
its sector and
single asset concentration are characteristics it shares with
its peers. In
Fitch's view, the currently low levels of non-performing loans
and loan
impairment charges (LICs) are unsustainable considering PBB's
substantial
exposure to cyclical European property markets. Fitch expects
normalised LICs to
have the potential to significantly dent PBB's earnings as it is
unable to
quickly improve the return on assets.
Fitch expects that PBB's capitalisation will improve in 2013 and
its pro-forma
fully phased in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was
9.8% (simulation
based on end-1H13 data). PBB's pro-forma simulation of its Basel
III leverage
ratio, liquidity coverage ratio and net stable funding ratio
were above the
required minimum level at HY13.
In Fitch's view, uncertainty about the viability of PBB's
business model
constrains the VR to the 'bb' category. PBB's 'bb' VR could be
downgraded if
Fitch believes the bank is unable to establish a track record
and fails to
implement its current business plan.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
PBB's hybrid Tier 1 securities, issued through Hypo Real Estate
International
Trust I, are rated 'C' and reflect the uncertain timing of these
securities
being serviced again. The European Commission agreement does not
permit
distribution on profit-related capital instruments (excluding
SoFFin-related
ones) prior to PBB's re-privatisation and the redemption of its
outstanding
EUR999m SoFFin silent participation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt ratings and hybrid ratings are sensitive to
potential changes
to the banks' respective VRs and changes in Fitch's criteria.
The rating actions are as follows:
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Debt Issuance Programme: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
Hypo Real Estate International Trust I (XS0303478118): affirmed
at 'C'
Hypo Real Estate Holding AG:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20
3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'
dated 10 August
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
