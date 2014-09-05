(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Hypothekenbank
Frankfurt International's (HFI) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-',
Short-term IDR at 'F1' and Support Rating at '1'. The Outlook on
the Long-term
IDR is Negative. The bank is a subsidiary of Commerzbank AG
(A+/Negative).
The rating action follows the merger between HFI and Erste
Europaische
Pfandbrief- und Kommunalkreditbank Aktiengesellschaft in
Luxemburg SA (EEPK),
another Commerzbank subsidiary, on 1 September 2014. EEPK has
ceased to exist as
a separate entity and all of EEPK's assets and liabilities have
been transferred
in their entirety to HFI. HFI's name has been changed to Erste
Europaische
Pfandbrief- und Kommunalkreditbank Aktiengesellschaft in
Luxemburg SA (new
EEPK).
Commerzbank became the direct parent of HFI in March 2014,
before which HFI was
indirectly owned by Commerzbank via Hypothekenbank Frankfurt AG
(A-/Negative).
In our view Commerzbank's direct ownership strengthens the
linkage between
Commerzbank and HFI.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and SR
New EEPK is a subsidiary of Commerzbank and its ratings are
directly correlated
to those of its parent. Fitch views Commerzbank's support
propensity as strong
due to a letter of backing of new EEPK (Patronatserklarung) from
Commerzbank and
Fitch's opinion that failure to provide support would be highly
damaging from a
reputational perspective.
Commerzbank's Long- and Short-term IDR, Support Rating (SR), and
senior debt
ratings reflect Fitch's view that its status as a large
universal bank in
Germany results in an extremely high probability of state
support, as indicated
by a Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A+'. However, Commerzbank's
SRF is likely to
be revised to 'No Floor' over the next 12 months, which means
that the IDRs for
the two banks will likely be downgraded to the level of
Commerzbank's Viability
Rating (currently 'bbb'), subject to potential mitigating
considerations
mentioned in Fitch's commentary "Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU
Banks to
Negative on Weakening Support", dated 26 March 2014.
We expect to then equalise new EEPK's IDRs with those of
Commerzbank on the
assumption that Commerzbank maintains its strong links to new
EEPK and continues
to provide a high proportion of its funding and the letter of
backing.
New EEPK's business is being run down significantly and given
its wind down
status we do not view the bank's business model as viable on a
standalone basis
and therefore have not assigned a VR.
There will be a separate rating action commentary with regard to
new EEPK's
covered bond ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and SR
New EEPK's rating sensitivities are the same as those for
Commerzbank. Fitch
believes that a sale of new EEPK by Commerzbank is highly
unlikely.
Should Commerzbank's SRF be revised down and its Support Rating
and IDRs
downgraded upon a perceived weakening of state support, new EEPK
would also be
downgraded. However, given Commerzbank's VR is 'bbb' - the level
the German
bank's IDR will be downgraded to - any support-driven downgrade
of new EEPK's
ratings would be limited to two notches.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Krista Davies
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1579
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
