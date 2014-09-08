(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based Hysan
Development Company Limited's (Hysan) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Hysan's
senior unsecured
rating and Hysan (MTN) Limited at 'BBB+'.
The affirmation reflects the delivery of stable rental income
from Hysan's
investment properties in prime location in Hong Kong, which
provides strong
gross rental income coverage ratios. Its financial position
remains prudent with
good liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Recurring Rental Income: Hysan is one of the biggest
commercial property
landlords in Hong Kong's busy Causeway Bay district. It owns
prime retail
shopping centres and Grade A office buildings in the district.
Its investment
property portfolio generates stable and recurring EBITDA (2013:
HKD2.5bn) and
was valued at HKD65.3bn as at end-2013. Its shopping centres
cater to both
domestic and mainland shoppers. Its office buildings, which
charge half of the
rental rates of top Grade A offices in Central district, attract
tenants from
diverse businesses, such as insurance, consulting, banking,
high-end retail and
semi-retail.
Clear Positioning of Each Hub: Hysan has different branding
strategies for each
of its retail properties - Hysan Place is aimed at the hip and
trendy, Lee
Gardens targets the luxury shopper and Lee Theatre is more
geared towards mass
market, urban fashion and lifestyle shoppers. Each hub attracts
a different set
of consumers and expands Hysan potential consumer base for its
retail space.
Prudent Financial Management Continues: Hysan does not have
secured borrowings
on its balance sheet. Hysan increased its fixed-rate debt from
68% of total debt
in December 2013 to 73% in June 2014. It also maintained a
stable long maturity
profile of 5.9 years at end-June 2014 compared with six years at
end-December
2013. Hysan's leverage, as measured by net debt/investment
portfolio value,
remained low at 4.9% at mid-2014, down slightly from 5.2% at
end-December 2013.
These metrics compare favourably with its Hong Kong peers'.
Fitch expects
Hysan's leverage to stay at 5%-6% over the next three years.
Sunning Redevelopment Started: The redevelopment of Sunning
Plaza and Sunning
Court started in early 2014. The approximately 460,000 square
foot redevelopment
requires capex of HKD2.0bn-2.5bn and is expected to be completed
in 2018. Around
HKD170m (about 6% of Hysan's total revenue) of rental income
will be forgone a
year during the redevelopment. Fitch believes that the Sunning
redevelopment
will have minimal impact on Hysan's strong leverage and coverage
levels because
the company has significant additional rental income from the
recently opened
Hysan Place.
Scale Constrains Ratings: Hysan's ratings are constrained by its
smaller scale
compared with other Hong Kong property investment companies in
the 'A' rating
category. Fitch estimates Hysan's investment property EBITDA in
2014 will be
HKD2.4bn-2.5bn, much less than Hongkong Land Holdings Limited's
HKD6bn, Wharf
(Holdings) Limited's HKD10bn and Sun Hung Kai Properties
Limited's HKD10bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Sustained deterioration of investment property EBITDA/gross
interest coverage
below 4.0x (2013: 13.7x)
- Net debt/investment property asset exceeding 30% on a
sustained basis (2013:
5.2%)
- Change in business mix away from investment property
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- There is no immediate positive rating pressure on the rating
given Hysan's
relatively small and geographically concentrated investment
property portfolio
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Alex Choi
Associate Director
+ 852 2263 9969
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.