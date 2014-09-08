(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Hysan Development Company Limited's (Hysan) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Hysan's senior unsecured rating and Hysan (MTN) Limited at 'BBB+'. The affirmation reflects the delivery of stable rental income from Hysan's investment properties in prime location in Hong Kong, which provides strong gross rental income coverage ratios. Its financial position remains prudent with good liquidity. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stable Recurring Rental Income: Hysan is one of the biggest commercial property landlords in Hong Kong's busy Causeway Bay district. It owns prime retail shopping centres and Grade A office buildings in the district. Its investment property portfolio generates stable and recurring EBITDA (2013: HKD2.5bn) and was valued at HKD65.3bn as at end-2013. Its shopping centres cater to both domestic and mainland shoppers. Its office buildings, which charge half of the rental rates of top Grade A offices in Central district, attract tenants from diverse businesses, such as insurance, consulting, banking, high-end retail and semi-retail. Clear Positioning of Each Hub: Hysan has different branding strategies for each of its retail properties - Hysan Place is aimed at the hip and trendy, Lee Gardens targets the luxury shopper and Lee Theatre is more geared towards mass market, urban fashion and lifestyle shoppers. Each hub attracts a different set of consumers and expands Hysan potential consumer base for its retail space. Prudent Financial Management Continues: Hysan does not have secured borrowings on its balance sheet. Hysan increased its fixed-rate debt from 68% of total debt in December 2013 to 73% in June 2014. It also maintained a stable long maturity profile of 5.9 years at end-June 2014 compared with six years at end-December 2013. Hysan's leverage, as measured by net debt/investment portfolio value, remained low at 4.9% at mid-2014, down slightly from 5.2% at end-December 2013. These metrics compare favourably with its Hong Kong peers'. Fitch expects Hysan's leverage to stay at 5%-6% over the next three years. Sunning Redevelopment Started: The redevelopment of Sunning Plaza and Sunning Court started in early 2014. The approximately 460,000 square foot redevelopment requires capex of HKD2.0bn-2.5bn and is expected to be completed in 2018. Around HKD170m (about 6% of Hysan's total revenue) of rental income will be forgone a year during the redevelopment. Fitch believes that the Sunning redevelopment will have minimal impact on Hysan's strong leverage and coverage levels because the company has significant additional rental income from the recently opened Hysan Place. Scale Constrains Ratings: Hysan's ratings are constrained by its smaller scale compared with other Hong Kong property investment companies in the 'A' rating category. Fitch estimates Hysan's investment property EBITDA in 2014 will be HKD2.4bn-2.5bn, much less than Hongkong Land Holdings Limited's HKD6bn, Wharf (Holdings) Limited's HKD10bn and Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited's HKD10bn. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Sustained deterioration of investment property EBITDA/gross interest coverage below 4.0x (2013: 13.7x) - Net debt/investment property asset exceeding 30% on a sustained basis (2013: 5.2%) - Change in business mix away from investment property Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - There is no immediate positive rating pressure on the rating given Hysan's relatively small and geographically concentrated investment property portfolio 