(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Hyundai Capital
Services Inc.'s (HCS) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+', its
Short-Term IDR at 'F2', and its senior unsecured debt rating at
'BBB+. At the
same time, the agency has affirmed Hyundai Card Co., Ltd's (HCC)
Long-Term IDR
at 'BBB' and its Short-Term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlooks for HCS
and HCC are Stable
and reflect the Outlook on the rating on Hyundai Motor Company
(HMC;
BBB+/Stable), which is the majority owner in both companies.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HCS's IDRs and Senior Unsecured Debt
HCS's ratings are equalised with those of HMC, given that HCS,
as a captive auto
financier of HMC and its affiliate Kia Motor Corporation (KMC;
BBB+/Stable), is
a core subsidiary of HMC.
HCS has a strong franchise in the domestic market as HMC and KMC
together
dominate auto sales in Korea. Having said that, HCS's franchise
faces growing
challenges as the competition in auto finance has intensified
and HMC-KMC's
market share in new car sales is slowly declining due to the
increasing sales of
imported cars in Korea. Captive auto financing-related assets
form about 65% of
HCS's portfolio, with the rest of the portfolio made up of
non-captive assets
such as used car financing, personal loans, and mortgage.
HCS's profitability is likely to weaken due to tighter
regulation and rising
pressure from the authorities and the public on consumer
financing companies to
lower interest rates and remove separate upfront fees that they
charge
customers.
HCS's asset quality is not expected to materially improve based
on the increase
in Korean households' leverage, especially in the sub-prime
sector. HCS's
exposure to non-captive higher margin sub-prime personal loans
and mortgages
could be a source of high risk given its limited experience in
this area. The
capitalisation is adequate with a capital adequacy ratio of
15.3% at end-2013,
which should cover potential credit costs in a cyclical
downturn.
HCS's liquidity remains adequate despite its reliance on
wholesale funding and
the reduction of General Electric Capital Corporation's (GECC)
committed credit
line to USD0.6bn from USD0.7bn in January 2014. HCS's funding
/liquidity risk
would not increase materially if the economy continued to
deteriorate because
HCS's funding needs and leverage would decline as auto related
receivables fall
while auto sales shrink during a downturn.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HCC's IDRs
HCC's ratings reflect Fitch's view of HCC as a strategically
important
subsidiary of HMC. About 12% of HCC's total credit purchase
transaction volume
is derived from purchases of vehicles from HMC and KMC. Fitch
believes that
there is a high probability of support from HMC. HCC, HCS and
HMC have
operational and ownership linkages as they share the same brand
name and
premises/functions, and jointly execute some marketing
strategies. HCC's ratings
are one notch lower than HMC's because the credit card business
is not a core
operation of the auto manufacturer.
HCC's profitability will continue to be quite low due to
regulatory pressure,
stagnant credit card usage and competition. To mitigate these,
HCC continues to
increase its high margin riskier assets (card loan and revolving
receivables).
Although this may help HCC to maintain its profitability in the
short term, it
may increase credit costs in the long term. Furthermore, its
profitability would
be squeezed due to the increased funding cost if interest rates
rise. HCC's
portfolio mix is increasingly weighted towards riskier assets
and Korea's
households, especially those categorised as sub-prime, which are
more highly
leveraged.
HCC depends solely on wholesale funding, exposing it to capital
market
fluctuations. HCC currently maintains adequate funding and
liquidity and
maintains credit lines for contingency purposes amounting to
KRW770bn at end
1Q14, mostly with several domestic banks. GECC stopped providing
a credit line
to HCC in January 2014 (USD100m at end-2013).
HCC's upscale marketing strategy helped to increase its market
share and build
its brand recognition so far. However, the effectiveness of this
strategy in
increasing customer base remains to be seen, given that the
credit card industry
has matured and HCC is expanding the loan business.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HCS and HCC
HCS's ratings will be affected by any change in HMC's ratings or
in the
relationship between HCS and HMC in terms of ownership and HCS's
role in
offering auto loans to HMC-KMC buyers. Changes in HCC's ratings
will be
triggered by any change in HMC's ratings or the linkage between
HCC, HCS and HMC
in ownership or operation. If the financial profiles of HCS and
HCC deteriorate
materially, which result in dragging down HMC's financial
profile or rendering
them as less important to the parent's business strategy, their
ratings will be
reviewed, although Fitch considers this to be a remote
possibility.
Any changes in GECC's ownership in HCS or HCC are not expected
to affect their
ratings, as they do not reflect extraordinary support from GECC.
Fitch views its
minority ownership as an opportunistic investment.
HCS and HCC are joint ventures between HMC (with a majority
stake) and GECC.
GECC is involved with HCS's and HCC's risk management and
compliance. The boards
of directors of HCS and HCC are composed of HMC and GECC
appointees, and GECC
has veto rights.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Mihwa Park
Associate Director
+65 6796 7238
Fitch Ratings Singapore Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+822 3278 8363
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+612 8256 0310
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies",
dated 10 August
2012, "Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria", dated 11
December 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.