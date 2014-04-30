(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hyundai Capital Auto Funding VIII Limited (Hyundai VIII) and Hyundai Capital Auto Funding IX Limited (Hyundai IX). The transactions are securitisations of auto loans in South Korea originated by Hyundai Capital Services Inc. (HCS; BBB+/Stable/F2).

The rating actions are as follows:

Hyundai VIII

USD79.0m class A notes due 2016 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Hyundai IX

USD136.3m class A1 notes due 2017 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD136.3m class A2 notes due 2017 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmations reflect adequate credit enhancement (CE) and stable portfolio performance with low delinquencies and defaults since the previous rating action in May 2013. Fitch does not expect delinquencies or defaults to increase significantly over the next 12 months given the expectation of continued low unemployment and strong economic activity in South Korea. In addition, each of the transactions has entered their controlled amortisation period, providing stronger CE levels over time, which contributes to overall greater rating stability.

The three-month average delinquency ratio of each transaction has remained low at less than 0.06% since the previous rating action at May 2013, significantly below the 1.5% level at which would trigger an early amortisation event. The three-month average default ratio was less than 0.02% as of February 2014 for both Hyundai VIII and Hyundai IX, compared with the default ratio trigger at 1.3%, another trigger for early amortisation.

Hyundai VIII entered the controlled amortisation period in October 2012, accumulating Class A note CE of 47.6% in February 2014. The available subordination for Hyundai IX's Class A notes increased to 35.6% in February 2014 after entering its controlled amortisation period in August 2013.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch evaluated the rating sensitivities of each transaction under an increased default rate scenario. An increase of the base-case default rate by 4.87x and 3.08x for Hyundai VIII and Hyundai IX, respectively, may lead to a downgrade of the rated notes. The recovery rates, time to recovery and prepayment rates were unchanged since closing in this sensitivity analysis.

Initial key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are described further in the new issue reports for Hyundai VIII, dated 10 November 2010 and for Hyundai IX, dated 25 August 2011.