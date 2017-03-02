(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Instituto de
Finanzas de Cantabria's (ICAF) Long-Term Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' and its Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'F2'.
Fitch has also affirmed ICAF's outstanding bonds at 'BBB'. The
Outlook is
Stable.
The affirmation reflects ICAF's unchanged strong links with the
sponsor, the
government of Cantabria (BBB/Stable/F2). The Stable Outlook
reflects that of
Cantabria.
The ratings are based on ICAF's strong links to the Autonomous
Community of
Cantabria and on the explicit financial support from the
regional government
stated in its charter. The institute is wholly owned by the
Cantabrian
government and its objectives are to contribute to the region's
sustainable
economic and social development and to manage Cantabria's equity
investments in
several public sector entities (PSEs).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Legal Status Stronger: In December 2011 the Autonomous Community
of Cantabria
decided to explicitly guarantee the obligations and liabilities
that ICAF has
with any third parties and to provide ICAF with the relevant
economic resources
to meet those obligations. Fitch also believes that in a
financial distress
scenario ICAF would not be liquidated unless all its liabilities
have been
repaid. Under article 15 of ICAF's charter set up by Law/5/2011,
financial
instruments contracted by the entity rank pari passu with any
financial
liabilities contracted by the autonomous community. ICAF is the
only Cantabrian
PSE that benefits from such a strong statutory guarantee.
Control Stronger: Control and oversight by the Cantabrian
administration is
strong and is therefore highly supportive of ICAF's credit
quality. Control by
the regional administration has been strong since the creation
of the ICAF and
it has gradually increased. In particular, since the 2015
budget, ICAF requires
a specific authorisation from the Department of Finance to
contract debt,
including short-term debt, with an explanatory report on the
purpose of the new
debt.
Strategic Importance Midrange: The aim of ICAF is to facilitate
the social
economic development of Cantabria through providing financial
support to the
public sector. Although ICAF fulfils an important role, Fitch
deems it to be
different to other PSEs whose missions are more strategically
important (such as
those involved in public transport, healthcare or education).
Integration Stronger: In November 2011, the Spanish regulator
informed the
regional government that ICAF now belongs to the administrative
public sector of
Cantabria. Previously, ICAF was deemed to be within the market
sector of the
autonomous community.
Since the creation of ICAF 10 years ago, the regional government
has provided
capital injections in almost every year, totalling EUR47.2
million, which is a
significant amount relative to the activity of ICAF. Last year
the regional
government injected EUR11.4 million into ICAF to offset
operating loss and 2015
credit losses associated with several loans.
Despite a slight decline in the last three years, its financial
debt was high at
EUR119.2 million at end-2016. Although ICAF has benefitted from
a large amount
of capital injections from the regional government, its
financial debt was about
92% of its assets at end-2016.
Preliminary data showed ICAF's 2016 financial debt at EUR119.6
million and with
a smooth debt repayment profile over the medium term. ICAF's
lending activity
has been stable and its total credit exposure, including loans
and debt to third
parties guaranteed by ICAF, was fairly moderate at EUR157.2
million at end-2016.
The public sector exposure continued to represent around 65% of
total
outstanding loans.
Since 2013, ICAF has made available to small and medium
enterprises (SMEs)
located in Cantabria a programme of loans totalling EUR100
million that could be
used to fund investments by or to improve the liquidity of SMEs.
In December 2016, Fitch affirmed the ratings of Cantabria on
expectations that
its fiscal performance will improve gradually while its direct
debt will rise to
136% of current revenues in 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A rating action on Cantabria would be mirrored on ICAF.
A downgrade could result from a negative change in Fitch's
assessment of
Cantabria's extraordinary support for ICAF.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34933238410
Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U.
Avenida Diagonal, 601,
Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities – Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019956
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001