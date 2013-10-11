LONDON/HONG KONG, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Iceland's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB' and
at 'BBB+' respectively. The agency has also affirmed the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F3' and the Country Ceiling at 'BBB'. The
Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Iceland's ratings are underpinned by high income per capita
levels and by
measures of governance, human development, and ease of doing
business which are
more akin to 'AAA'-rated countries. Furthermore, Iceland's
relative standing
according to these indicators has not been affected by the
global financial
crisis.
Economic growth has remained steady in the first half of the
year amid a process
of debt restructuring in both the household and corporate
sectors. Real GDP
growth prospects for this year are markedly more positive in
comparison with
rated peers such as Ireland and Spain. Fitch expects GDP growth
to be 1.9% this
year before accelerating to an average 2.5% over the next two
years.
A new government took office in May following parliamentary
elections. The new
government has signalled its intention to introduce further
household debt
relief measures. At the same time, the new government has
signalled a
continuation in the commitment to public debt consolidation.
Public finances remain a credit weakness. There has been fiscal
slippage in
2013. The general government deficit reached 1.3% of GDP in Q2.
Fitch estimates
that the deficit for the full year will be 3% of GDP. Gross
government debt was
99.5% of GDP in 2012, against a 'BBB' median of 39.3%. At the
same time, due to
large government deposits of liquid assets, net public debt is
much lower than
gross debt, at around 70% of GDP.
However, the new government has taken steps to address this
slippage through a
package of spending and revenue measures worth around ISK30bn
(around 1.5% of
GDP) for 2014. This reinforces Fitch's view that a strong
cross-party consensus
exists in Iceland on the need for fiscal consolidation, a factor
reflected in
the agency's projections. Fitch projects on the basis of the
recent budget
proposal that the deficit will narrow substantially in 2014, to
0.4% of GDP. The
agency expects a surplus of 1.3% in 2015. Iceland had already
achieved a primary
balance in 2012, and large primary surpluses are expected in
2014 and 2015.
These surpluses would drive the government debt to GDP ratio
below 90% of GDP by
2015.
The country's external finances are a credit weakness. The
legacy of the
financial crisis in 2008/2009 and the winding up proceedings of
the old banks
weigh on the country's external position and the balance of
payments in the near
future. In 2012, the country's net external debt (including the
estates of the
old banks) was more than five times the size of the economy -
peer comparison
countries such as Ireland and Spain are both below 100% of GDP.
At the same
time, the public sector's scheduled foreign loan repayments are
small against
the stock of foreign exchange reserves. The current account is
expected to
strengthen over the forecast horizon, but a deficit of around 2%
of GDP is still
expected in 2015.
The presence of capital controls implies that a substantial
amount of
non-residents claims - estimated to be around ISK341bn (EUR2bn,
around 20% of
GDP) - are currently 'locked in' krona assets.
The Icelandic authorities are not committed to a precise date
for the removal of
capital controls, and appear committed to avoid a disorderly
unwinding. Overall,
Fitch expects this factor will continue to weigh on Iceland's
fundamental
economic and financial stability at least out to 2015, as well
as on the credit
profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could, individually or
collectively,
result in a downgrade of the ratings include:
-A weakening commitment to fiscal consolidation - for example,
if election
promises on the implementation of further household debt relief
affect the
sovereign balance sheet - resulting in a slower pace of
reduction in the
government debt to GDP ratio relative to Fitch's current
projections
-A substantially weaker-than-expected economic performance,
resulting in trend
growth over the projection horizon falling significantly below
Fitch's
assumptions, which would in turn weaken public debt dynamics
-A crystallisation of contingent liabilities from the banking
sector, and
especially the Housing Finance Fund (HFF), over and above the
amounts already
assumed in Fitch's debt sensitivity analysis
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action are:
-Continued reductions in external and public debt ratios
-Enduring monetary and exchange rate stability in the context of
continued
steady economic growth
-Evidence of continued and successful debt restructuring in the
private sector
-Greater clarity about the evolution of the process for lifting
capital
controls.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The rating and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
Fitch assumes that capital controls will ultimately be unwound
in an orderly
Fitch assumes that capital controls will ultimately be unwound in an orderly manner, beyond the end of the forecast horizon in 2015.
