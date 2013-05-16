(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Global Trading and
Universal Banks
(Balance Sheets Stronger but Profitability Could be Improved)
here
LONDON/MILAN/NEW YORK, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
concluded its periodic
review of 12 Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs). In the
review, the
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of all GTUBs were
affirmed, as were all
Viability Ratings (VRs), with the exception of Bank of America
Corporation's,
whose VR was upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'.
Since Fitch's last review of the peer group in October 2012,
HSBC Holdings' VR
was downgraded by one notch to 'aa-' in December 2012 and UBS
AG's VR was
upgraded by one notch to 'a' in April 2013. A list of the banks
included in the
peer review and the main rating actions is at the end of this
comment.
In a newly-published special report, Fitch says that its outlook
for the GTUBs
industry is stable. Positive rating drivers include improved
liquidity, funding,
capitalisation and more streamlined businesses, all partly
driven by regulation.
Offsetting these positive drivers are substantial earnings
pressure, regulatory
uncertainty and heightened legal and operational risk.
The IDRs of seven of the GTUBs are driven by their VRs, and the
IDRs of the five
other GTUBs are based on the banks' Support Rating Floors
(SRFs). The SRFs of
all 12 GTUBs reflect Fitch's view of an extremely high
likelihood of support
from the authorities if ever needed. The Outlooks on all but one
GTUB are
Stable, reflecting Fitch's expectation of stable VRs in most
cases and our view
that the authorities' propensity to provide full support for
senior creditors is
unlikely to change in the short term. The Negative Outlook on
Societe Generale's
support-driven Long-Term IDR mirrors that on France's sovereign
rating.
The proportion of securities businesses within earnings
contribution and
allocated capital varies among the peer group members. But each
of the 12 banks
is a leading player in at least some securities markets, and
securities trading
activities generally represent a notable component of the
business model, Fitch
believes that the exposure to potentially high market and
operational risks
arising from these activities in complex organisational
structures means that
these banks need to maintain especially sound capital ratios and
liquidity to
maintain their VRs in the 'a' range.
The GTUBs all have solid franchises either in domestic and
international
commercial and retail banking or in other businesses not focused
on securities
trading, including wealth and asset management. These
activities, which generate
potentially less volatile earnings and are important sources of
more stable
customer funding, underpin the GTUBs' VRs.
The operating performance of the GTUBs has strengthened as
market conditions,
particularly in the seasonally strong Q113, improved and as loan
losses in the
US and the GTUBs' European home countries remain easily
manageable. However,
FY12 results were affected by sizeable litigation- and
regulation-related
charges, and Fitch expects further costs as legacy issues are
dealt with. A
number of GTUBs are also incurring restructuring costs, which
should improve
operating efficiency over the medium-term.
The GTUBs have made solid progress in closing the gap to their
target regulatory
capital ratios, and Fitch expects them to reach and maintain
"look-through"
Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios of 9%-10% in the
coming quarters.
Fitch also expects balance sheet leverage to improve,
particularly at the
European GTUBs, where leverage tends to be higher than at their
US peers.
Fitch expects continued regulatory headwinds for the GTUBs as
Basel III
regulations, Dodd Frank legislation, resolution and recovery
regimes and other
initiatives are introduced. Fitch expects the challenges to
affect the GTUBs'
profitability, but the banks should manage to adjust their
business models
further if necessary to operate under the new requirements.
Fitch believes that there is a clear political intention to
ultimately reduce
the implicit state support for systemically important banks in
Europe and the
US, as demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory
initiatives aimed at
curbing systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might
result in Fitch
factoring less support into banks' IDRs in the medium term and
hence revising
SRFs downwards, although the timing and degree of any change
would depend on
developments with respect to specific jurisdictions. Until now,
senior creditors
in major global banks have been supported in full, but
resolution legislation is
developing quickly and the implementation of creditor "bail-in"
is starting to
make it look more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share
the burden of
supporting large, complex banks.
If Fitch were to take any negative rating actions on GTUBs'
SRFs, this would
only be reflected in negative actions on the IDRs of banks whose
VRs were below
their SRFs at the time. Continued strengthening of financial
profiles in the
meantime could result in upgrades in VRs of at least some GTUBs.
The banks included in the review and their Long-term IDRs and
VRs are (a full
list of rating actions and rating drivers and sensitivities is
in the rating
action comments published on each bank, available on
www.fitchratings.com):
Bank of America Corporation: Long-term IDR affirmed at
'A'/Stable; VR upgraded
to 'a-' from 'bbb+'; SRF affirmed at 'A'
Barclays Bank plc: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'/Stable; VR
affirmed at 'a'; SRF
affirmed at 'A'
BNP Paribas: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'/Stable; VR affirmed
at 'a+'; SRF
affirmed at 'A+'
Citigroup: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'/Stable; VR affirmed at
'a-'; SRF
affirmed at 'A'
Credit Suisse AG: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'/Stable; VR
affirmed at 'a'; SRF
affirmed at 'A'
Deutsche Bank AG: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'/Stable; VR
affirmed at 'a'; SRF
affirmed at 'A+'
Goldman Sachs: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'/Stable; VR affirmed
at 'a'; SRF
affirmed at 'A'
HSBC Holdings plc: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'/Stable; VR
affirmed at 'aa-';
SRF affirmed at 'No Floor' (HSBC Bank plc's, the group's UK
bank, SRF was
affirmed at 'A')
JPMorgan Chase & Co.: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'/Stable; VR
affirmed at
'a+'; SRF affirmed at 'A'
Morgan Stanley: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'/Stable; VR
affirmed at 'a-'; SRF
affirmed at 'A'
Societe Generale: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'/Negative; VR
affirmed at 'a-';
SRF affirmed at 'A+'
UBS AG: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'/Stable; VR affirmed at
'a'; SRF affirmed
at 'A'
