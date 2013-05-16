(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Global Trading and Universal Banks (Balance Sheets Stronger but Profitability Could be Improved) here LONDON/MILAN/NEW YORK, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has concluded its periodic review of 12 Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs). In the review, the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of all GTUBs were affirmed, as were all Viability Ratings (VRs), with the exception of Bank of America Corporation's, whose VR was upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'. Since Fitch's last review of the peer group in October 2012, HSBC Holdings' VR was downgraded by one notch to 'aa-' in December 2012 and UBS AG's VR was upgraded by one notch to 'a' in April 2013. A list of the banks included in the peer review and the main rating actions is at the end of this comment. In a newly-published special report, Fitch says that its outlook for the GTUBs industry is stable. Positive rating drivers include improved liquidity, funding, capitalisation and more streamlined businesses, all partly driven by regulation. Offsetting these positive drivers are substantial earnings pressure, regulatory uncertainty and heightened legal and operational risk. The IDRs of seven of the GTUBs are driven by their VRs, and the IDRs of the five other GTUBs are based on the banks' Support Rating Floors (SRFs). The SRFs of all 12 GTUBs reflect Fitch's view of an extremely high likelihood of support from the authorities if ever needed. The Outlooks on all but one GTUB are Stable, reflecting Fitch's expectation of stable VRs in most cases and our view that the authorities' propensity to provide full support for senior creditors is unlikely to change in the short term. The Negative Outlook on Societe Generale's support-driven Long-Term IDR mirrors that on France's sovereign rating. The proportion of securities businesses within earnings contribution and allocated capital varies among the peer group members. But each of the 12 banks is a leading player in at least some securities markets, and securities trading activities generally represent a notable component of the business model, Fitch believes that the exposure to potentially high market and operational risks arising from these activities in complex organisational structures means that these banks need to maintain especially sound capital ratios and liquidity to maintain their VRs in the 'a' range. The GTUBs all have solid franchises either in domestic and international commercial and retail banking or in other businesses not focused on securities trading, including wealth and asset management. These activities, which generate potentially less volatile earnings and are important sources of more stable customer funding, underpin the GTUBs' VRs. The operating performance of the GTUBs has strengthened as market conditions, particularly in the seasonally strong Q113, improved and as loan losses in the US and the GTUBs' European home countries remain easily manageable. However, FY12 results were affected by sizeable litigation- and regulation-related charges, and Fitch expects further costs as legacy issues are dealt with. A number of GTUBs are also incurring restructuring costs, which should improve operating efficiency over the medium-term. The GTUBs have made solid progress in closing the gap to their target regulatory capital ratios, and Fitch expects them to reach and maintain "look-through" Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios of 9%-10% in the coming quarters. Fitch also expects balance sheet leverage to improve, particularly at the European GTUBs, where leverage tends to be higher than at their US peers. Fitch expects continued regulatory headwinds for the GTUBs as Basel III regulations, Dodd Frank legislation, resolution and recovery regimes and other initiatives are introduced. Fitch expects the challenges to affect the GTUBs' profitability, but the banks should manage to adjust their business models further if necessary to operate under the new requirements. Fitch believes that there is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit state support for systemically important banks in Europe and the US, as demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result in Fitch factoring less support into banks' IDRs in the medium term and hence revising SRFs downwards, although the timing and degree of any change would depend on developments with respect to specific jurisdictions. Until now, senior creditors in major global banks have been supported in full, but resolution legislation is developing quickly and the implementation of creditor "bail-in" is starting to make it look more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of supporting large, complex banks. If Fitch were to take any negative rating actions on GTUBs' SRFs, this would only be reflected in negative actions on the IDRs of banks whose VRs were below their SRFs at the time. Continued strengthening of financial profiles in the meantime could result in upgrades in VRs of at least some GTUBs. The banks included in the review and their Long-term IDRs and VRs are (a full list of rating actions and rating drivers and sensitivities is in the rating action comments published on each bank, available on www.fitchratings.com): Bank of America Corporation: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'/Stable; VR upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'; SRF affirmed at 'A' Barclays Bank plc: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'/Stable; VR affirmed at 'a'; SRF affirmed at 'A' BNP Paribas: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'/Stable; VR affirmed at 'a+'; SRF affirmed at 'A+' Citigroup: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'/Stable; VR affirmed at 'a-'; SRF affirmed at 'A' Credit Suisse AG: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'/Stable; VR affirmed at 'a'; SRF affirmed at 'A' Deutsche Bank AG: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'/Stable; VR affirmed at 'a'; SRF affirmed at 'A+' Goldman Sachs: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'/Stable; VR affirmed at 'a'; SRF affirmed at 'A' HSBC Holdings plc: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'/Stable; VR affirmed at 'aa-'; SRF affirmed at 'No Floor' (HSBC Bank plc's, the group's UK bank, SRF was affirmed at 'A') JPMorgan Chase & Co.: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'/Stable; VR affirmed at 'a+'; SRF affirmed at 'A' Morgan Stanley: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'/Stable; VR affirmed at 'a-'; SRF affirmed at 'A' Societe Generale: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'/Negative; VR affirmed at 'a-'; SRF affirmed at 'A+' UBS AG: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'/Stable; VR affirmed at 'a'; SRF affirmed at 'A' 