(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed IM Cajamar Empresas 5, FTA's notes, as follows:

EUR68.7m Class A1 (ISIN ES0347431001) affirmed at 'A+sf', Outlook Stable

EUR365m Class A2 (ISIN ES0347431019) affirmed at 'A+sf', Outlook Stable

EUR135m Class B (ISIN ES0347431027) affirmed at 'CCCsf', Recovery Estimate 0%

IM Cajamar Empresas 5 is a static cash flow SME CLO originated by Cajamar Caja Rural and Caja Rural del Mediteraneo. Cajamar and Ruralcaja megered in October 2012 to form Cajas Rurales Unidas (BB/Stable/B). The transaction is a granular securitisation of a EUR675m portfolio of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish small and medium-sized enterprises and self-employed individuals.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the increase in credit enhancement (CE) over the past year due to the amortisation of the class A1 notes. CE for the class A1 and A2 notes, which rank pari passu, has risen to 44% from 37% at closing. CE for the class B notes has risen to 20.2% from 17%.

The class A notes' rating is capped at 'A+sf' due to the treasury account bank rating triggers embedded in the transaction documentation. These triggers are set at a minimum rating requirement of BBB+/F2 for the account bank Banco Santander (BBB+/Stable/F2).

The B notes' rating and Recovery Estimate is driven by the nature of the transaction's waterfall. Under Fitch's most stressful scenarios it is unlikely that the class B notes will have sufficient excess spread available to repay principal and interest.

The portfolio started to record loans over 90 days in arrears one month after close these increased steadily until September 2013 and have stabilised at 3.3% as of 31 January 2014. Loans over 180 days in arrears are currently 2.8% and are stable.

The transaction's default definition is 12 months and as of the January 2014 investor report there were EUR1.6m defaults in the portfolio. The portfolio has only just started to see defaults, which means there has not been enough time for recoveries to be worked out.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch modelled two stress scenarios. The first increased the assets' probability of default by 25% and the second decreased the recovery rate on the assets by 25%. Neither of the scenarios had an impact on the current ratings of the notes.