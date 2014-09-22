(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term and
Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Independent Bank
Corp's (INDB) and
its subsidiary, Rockland Trust Company, at 'BBB' and 'F2',
respectively. The
Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. A
detailed list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings affirmation and Outlook revision to Stable reflects
the company's
stable asset quality and operating performance and Fitch's view
that INDB's will
continue to perform consistently while continuing to build
capital and improve
its liquidity profile. Fitch's Negative Rating Outlook reflected
the possibility
of a negative ratings action if capital levels did not improve,
further
deterioration in the liquidity profile occurred, or asset
quality materially
worsened. The Outlook revision to Stable reflects Fitch's view
that INDB has
made progress towards building capital and improving liquidity
while asset
quality has remained stable.
NDB's 'BBB' ratings are supported by its improving credit
quality and stable
earnings performance. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were lower
than Fitch's
community bank peer averages, falling 9bps to 1.13% of total
assets as of 2Q'14.
Net charge offs (NCOs) to average loans also remain low relative
to peers at
0.23% for the last 12 months.
INDB's earnings performance metrics continue to exhibit strength
and stability,
buoyed by relatively solid spread income and low credit costs.
Although net
interest margin (NIM) has recently trended down reflecting the
prolonged low
interest rate environment and modest growth of business
originated at lower
rates, net interest income remains healthy. Fitch expects INDB's
net interest
income to continue to outperform community banking peers with
NIM exceeding peer
averages.
Ratings are constrained by risk concentrations in commercial
real estate (CRE)
and lower levels of tangible common equity. Capital remains
tighter than
similarly rated peers with TCE at 7.05% at 2Q'14 compared to the
peer median of
9.19%. Fitch notes that INDB's CRE relative to capital is also
high at over 300%
of total risk based capital. While Fitch views INDB's capital
levels as adequate
given its limited loss history and stable earnings profile,
Fitch's current
ratings incorporate the expectation that INDB will continue to
build capital in
the near term.
Fitch considers INDB's liquidity profile to be weak relative to
community
banking peers. INDB's primary funding source is its core deposit
base, which
comprises 87% of the total deposits. However, INDB's
loan-to-deposit ratio of
92.5% at 2Q'14 is higher than the peer average of 79%.
Additionally, total
liquid assets are limited relative to peers with INDB's
securities totalling
only 11% of total assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The current ratings are at the high end of their likely range,
and the
likelihood for a positive rating action is limited given the
company's
relatively low levels of tangible common equity and high
concentration of CRE.
However, if INDB improves capital to levels comparable to higher
rated peers
while reducing its relative exposure to CRE, positive rating
action may result.
Conversely, if capital is pressured further by a reversal in
credit quality
performance or more aggressive capital management that would
suggest a long term
operating strategy with lower levels of capital, a negative
ratings action could
occur. While Fitch does not expect the bank to reduce capital
from its current
levels through a significant acquisition, if INDB pursues an
acquisition that
results in materially lower pro forma capital levels, a
downgrade in ratings
could result.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
INDB has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, INDB is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
INDB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
INDB's IDR and VR is equalized with its operating company,
Rockland Trust
Company, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which
is mandated in
the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rockland Trust Company's ratings are sensitive to changes to
INDB's VR or any
changes to Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank
subsidiary and
holding company. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed
above.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Independent Bank Corp.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Rockland Trust Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Long-Term deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F2'.
The Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
