(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
The Country Ceiling is also affirmed at 'BBB-' and the
Short-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs are affirmed at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
India's sovereign ratings balance a strong medium-term growth
outlook and
favourable external balances with a weak fiscal position and
difficult business
environment. However, the business environment is likely to
gradually improve
with the implementation and continued broadening of the
government's structural
reform agenda.
India's positive GDP growth outlook stands out among peers. Real
GDP growth
averaged 6.9% over the five years to end-March 2017 (FY17),
considerably higher
than the 'BBB' range median of 3.2% and remaining so even if the
uplift in
growth resulting from the GDP data revision by the Central
Statistical Office in
February 2015 is discounted.
Fitch forecasts India's real GDP growth to accelerate to 7.7% in
FY17 and FY18,
from 7.1% in FY16. The agency expects structural reforms to
increase growth,
along with higher real disposable income supported by the
implementation of the
7th Pay Commission recommendations and a monsoon with average
rainfall expected
by the Indian Meteorological Department.
The government has been consistently rolling out its ambitious
reform agenda for
almost three years and remains committed to continued reforms. A
rise in foreign
direct investment (FDI) inflows to USD55.5 billion in FY16, from
USD36.0 billion
in FY14, shows that India is becoming a more attractive
destination for foreign
investors. The government has also hinted at further reforms to
support FDI
inflows in its latest Budget. The goods and services tax (GST)
and the
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code represent two important
legislative reforms that
have now passed parliament. The impact of the reform programme
on investment and
real GDP growth will depend on how it is implemented and the
extent to which the
government continues its strong drive to improve the still-weak
business
environment.
The authorities' focus on reining in inflation is starting to
bear fruit and
might represent a structural shift away from the high inflation
rates of the
past. The authorities remain committed and institutions appear
in place to
ensure a structural fall in consumer price inflation from the
8.0% average of
the previous decade. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is building
a solid
monetary policy record, broadly meeting intermediate targets of
the glide path
towards the medium-term inflation target of 4% +/- 2%, while
easing policy in
the previous two years where possible. At the same time, the
framework has not
yet been seriously tested in an environment of unfavourable
international oil
and food prices. Keeping prices under control also requires
government support,
for example, by limiting minimum support price rises for
agricultural products.
Weak public finances continue to constrain India's ratings, with
a high general
government debt burden of 67.9% of GDP ('BBB' median: 40.9%) and
wide fiscal
balance of -6.6% of GDP ('BBB' median: -2.7%), as estimated by
Fitch for FY17.
However, there are some early indications that fiscal policy
might become more
focussed on bringing down debt.
An official committee reviewing the Fiscal Responsibility and
Budget Management
Act has recommended lowering government debt to 60% of GDP. It
remains uncertain
if the government will commit to the target suggested by the
committee, but in
his February 2017 budget speech, the finance minister explicitly
recognised the
low number of direct taxpayers, stating that India is "largely a
tax
non-compliant society", which is a significant change in
rhetoric. The central
government's FY18 budget also continues its gradual
consolidation efforts
irrespective of the difficult trade-off with the desire to spur
infrastructure
spending.
Significant contingent liabilities for the sovereign continue to
emanate from
public sector banks. The banking sector's non-performing loans
(NPLs) problem is
well recognised by authorities, but continues to linger. Fitch
expects NPLs to
rise to 9.7% of total loans by end-FY17, from 4.6% in FY15, due
mainly to
stricter implementation of standards. NPLs are most prevalent in
public-sector
banks, which are likely to find it difficult to access new
capital from
non-government sources. It is not likely that the government's
budgeted INR700
billion (USD11 billion or 0.5% of GDP) capital injection into
banks between FY16
and FY19 will be sufficient. Fitch estimates the banking system,
including
private sector banks, needs capital of around INR6 trillion
(USD90 billion or
3.2% of GDP in FY19).
India is not immune to external shocks, but the country's strong
external
finances make it less vulnerable than many of its peers. A
narrower current
account and pick-up in FDI caused India's basic balance to turn
positive in
FY16. Fitch expects the current-account balance to narrow to
-0.9% in FY17
('BBB' median: -1.5%) and foreign reserves to build up to 8.4
months of current
external payments ('BBB' median: 6.6 months). India is also less
vulnerable to
trade shocks due to its more domestically-based economy, which
is not part of
the Asian supply chain, and lower commodity export dependence
compared with some
peers.
India's economy is less developed on a number of structural
metrics than many of
its peers. Average per capita GDP remains low, at USD1,714,
compared with the
'BBB' range median of USD9,701. Governance standards also remain
weak, as
illustrated by a low score for the World Bank governance
indicator (46th
percentile versus the 'BBB' median of 58th percentile).
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns India a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BBB-'
on the Long-term foreign-currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign
rating committee
did not adjust the output from the SRM to arrive at the final
long-term
foreign-currency IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a long-term
foreign-currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are broadly balanced.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- Implementation of fiscal initiatives that increase the
likelihood of a decline
in general government debt over the medium-term
- An improved business environment resulting from reform
implementation and
contained inflation, which would support higher private
investment and real GDP
growth
The main factors that could trigger negative rating action are:
- A rise in the public-debt burden, which may be caused by
stalling fiscal
consolidation or greater-than-Fitch-expected deterioration in
the banking
sector's asset quality that could prompt large-scale sovereign
financial support
- Loose macroeconomic policy settings that cause a return of
persistently high
inflation and widening current-account deficits, which would
increase the risk
of external funding stress
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The world economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's latest
Global Economic
Outlook, published in March 2017
- Economic activity will not be seriously disrupted by
materialising political
risk or social unrest
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Stephen Schwartz
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Committee Chairperson
Michele Napolitano
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1882
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001