May 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) and
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the
provided at the end of this commentary.
provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The ratings of EXIM and HUDCO are equalised with the Indian sovereign's rating
(BBB-/Stable) to reflect the policy role that the two institutions have in
export financing and social infrastructure, respectively. EXIM and HUDCO
benefit from various forms of support from the government, which underpins their
current ratings.
EXIM provides financing to companies to promote India's exports via penetration
into new markets and the development of export generation capabilities in the
country. HUDCO provides financing for lower-income home buyers and for urban
infrastructure projects. EXIM and HUDCO are the only financing and development
agencies in their respective core policy areas, which underpins their importance
to the Indian government.
Both EXIM and HUDCO are 100% owned and controlled by the government and have
received various forms of support (capital, funding, liquidity etc.) from the
government. That said, EXIM's status as a policy institution is stronger than
that of HUDCO's because it was established by the Export-Import Bank of India
Act, 1981, under which it cannot be liquidated unless the government gives its
approval. HUDCO, which was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, does not
enjoy such benefits.
The Stable Outlooks on the ratings mirror the Stable Outlook on the sovereign
rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
As EXIM's and HUDCO's IDRs are equalised with that of the sovereign, any change
in the ratings of the latter would lead to corresponding changes in the ratings
of the policy institutions. Any dilution in their focus on their policy roles,
which appears to be more likely for HUDCO, such that Fitch considers their
business model to be no longer driven by their policy roles, could see the
government's propensity to support the two institutions weaken and their
ratings being impacted accordingly. While EXIM's linkage with the sovereign is
expected to remain strong because it is governed by the Act, the agency does not
view a weakening of linkage with the government to be a near-term risk for HUDCO
given its recent growing focus on policy-related lending.
The full list of rating actions follows:
EXIM:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
HUDCO:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'