(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Export-Import Bank
of India (EXIM)'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-'. The
Outlook is
Stable.
Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB-' rating to EXIM's USD10 billion
global
medium-term note programme and the tranches of senior unsecured
notes
outstanding under the programme. The full list of the rating
actions is provided
at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT
EXIM's IDR is equalised with that of the Indian sovereign
(BBB-/Stable),
reflecting the Support Rating (SR) of '2' and a Support Rating
Floor (SRF) of
'BBB-'. EXIM's SR reflects Fitch's expectation of a high
probability of
extraordinary state support, should EXIM need it. This
expectation stems from
EXIM's policy role in developing India's foreign trade and
strong government
linkages, which are evident from the government's strong control
over EXIM. This
view is further underpinned by the government's track record of
support to EXIM.
EXIM's policy role has been set out in its establishing act (The
Export-Import
Bank of India Act, 1981). The act requires the government to
directly own 100%
of EXIM and provides for a strong government representation on
its board. The
presence of senior level officials from three government
ministries (Ministry of
Finance, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Commerce
and Industry) on
EXIM's board demonstrate the level of control the government has
over EXIM's
board. Under the act, EXIM can be liquidated only with the
approval of the
government.
The government has a history of injecting capital into EXIM,
including INR13
billion in the financial year ended March 2016 (FY16), INR5
billion in FY17 and
INR5 billion budgeted for FY18. The central bank also provided
EXIM with special
liquidity support during the global financial crisis. In
addition, EXIM receives
support in the form of interest subvention from the government
on the line of
credit (LoC) loans extended by it to other countries at the
behest of the
government. LoC loans formed 35% of EXIM's loan book as at
end-1QFY17. Any
default on EXIM's debt will likely be negative for the
sovereign's reputation
given the strong linkages between the two.
Fitch has not assigned a Viability Rating to EXIM due to its
role as a policy
bank, which makes an assessment of its standalone credit profile
less
meaningful.
The rating on the MTN programme and senior notes under the
programme are at the
same level as EXIM's Long-Term IDR. This is because the notes
constitute direct,
unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank
equally with all
its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
The Stable Outlook on the rating mirrors the Stable Outlook on
the sovereign
rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT
EXIM's ratings are sensitive to any change in the ability or
propensity of the
sovereign to provide support. The former is likely to be
reflected in changes to
the sovereign's IDRs or Outlook, while the latter is possible if
there were to
be a weakening of linkages between EXIM and the sovereign. This
could be by way
of any sustained deviation of EXIM's business model from its
policy focus or
through changes to EXIM's establishing act that imply a dilution
in linkages
with the government. However, Fitch does not expect EXIM's
linkage with the
sovereign to undergo any change in the near term.
EXIM's senior debt rating is sensitive to changes in its IDR.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM):
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
USD10 billion global MTN programme assigned a 'BBB-' rating
Senior unsecured notes assigned a 'BBB-' rating
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore
Secondary Analyst
Jobin Jacob
Associate Director
+91 22 4000 1773
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001