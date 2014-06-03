(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed India-based
infrastructure finance company IDFC Limited's (IDFC) Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR
The affirmation of IDFC's IDR with a Stable Outlook is driven by
its stand-alone
credit strength and the expectation that this is unlikely to
change in the near-
to medium-term even though IDFC is building its banking business
after receiving
an in-principle banking license in April 2014. The way IDFC
rebalances its
business profile and the impact of this on its overall risk
profile will be
important considerations for the rating in future. However,
Fitch expects that
such a change would take place over the medium to long term.
IDFC's capital buffer with Tier 1 capital ratio at 20.1% at
end-March 2014
(19.8% at end-March 2013) underpins the rating given the finance
company's high
concentration risk, which is likely to remain at high levels
during the initial
transition process.
Asset quality has also been a historical strength,
notwithstanding the higher
NPL ratio of 0.56% at end-March 2014 compared with 0.15% a year
earlier and a
restructured loans ratio of 4.5% at end-March 2014. These are
counterbalanced by
specific and floating provisions, which covered NPLs in excess
of 11 times and
stressed assets at around 42%.
IDFC's wholesale funded profile has been relatively
well-managed. Borrowings
have been steadily diversified towards the longer-end while
asset-liability
mismatches have been kept low. As a bank, IDFC's funding options
will increase,
but building a deposit base will be a slow process.
Profitability indicators have been good, but Fitch expects them
to narrow over
the medium-term towards averages in the banking sector as the
balance sheet
recalibrates with higher levels of liquid assets, a change in
the loan mix and a
different cost structure.
IDFC's move into banking will likely come with challenges and
benefits. The
near-term benefits include greater asset diversification and
higher funding
flexibility, while some challenges include building a branch
network and the
need to meet regulatory targets for extending loans to certain
priority sectors
that regulators deem are underserved (around 40% of a bank's
credit). In the
longer term, IDFC's ability to position itself in a highly
competitive market
space without taking undue risks would be important
consideration for the IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR
IDFC's IDR is sensitive to changes, in particular, to its
capital strength as it
extends itself beyond its core competencies and into new
businesses with
different competitive dynamics and unfamiliar risks, where its
execution
capabilities have yet to be tested. The IDR, which is currently
at the same
level as India's sovereign rating, has limited upside.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Evaluating Corporate Governance
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
