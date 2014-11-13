(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Indonesia's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-'. The
issue ratings
on Indonesia's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds
and Islamic
certificates (sukuk) are also affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks
on the Long-Term
IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'BBB' and
the Short-Term
Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Indonesia's 'BBB-' IDRs reflects the
following key rating
drivers:
- The authorities' explicit and consistent preference for
stability over
economic growth since the "taper tantrum" related market
pressures in the summer
of 2013 has strengthened their macro-economic policy track
record. Policy
measures taken, especially by Bank Indonesia, including raising
the policy rate
by 175bp in total between June and November 2013 and a more
flexible exchange
rate, brought inflation back within the central bank's target
range, lowered
credit growth and allowed a build-up of foreign exchange
reserves to USD112bn,
roughly the same level as at end-2012.
- Real GDP growth continues to be high compared with peers, even
though the
policy-induced rebalancing of the economy implies GDP growth
rates lower than
the 5.8% average of the past 10 years. Fitch expects real GDP
growth to bottom
out at 5.1% in 2014, before gradually picking up to 5.4% in 2015
and 5.9% in
2016. This compares favourably with the 'BBB' category median of
3.0%. Moreover,
GDP growth is much less volatile in Indonesia compared with
peers.
- Adjustment of the current account has been limited so far, as
import
compression has been weak and a rise in exports as a reaction to
a depreciated
rupiah has not occurred. Commodity exports have been negatively
affected by both
implementation of a law partially restricting raw mining exports
and lower
international commodity prices. The non-oil and gas trade
balance has,
nonetheless, been in surplus for most of 2014. Fitch expects the
current account
deficit to remain broadly stable at 3.2% of GDP in 2014 and 2.9%
of GDP in 2015.
- Indonesia's high dependence on commodity exports and lack of
current account
adjustment makes it relatively vulnerable to external shocks
like a general
sustained deterioration in investor confidence in emerging
economies. A stronger
dependence on manufacturing exports would strengthen the
external balances, as
would a sustained strong inflow of FDI, which could facilitate
productivity
growth and lift potential GDP growth in the longer run.
- The peaceful change of government in October 2014 has
strengthened Indonesia's
democratic track record. The new government has potential to
bring change in
terms of improving long-term growth prospects. Nonetheless, a
lack of sufficient
support in parliament may hamper agreement on more far-reaching
reforms. Fitch
will monitor the implementation of new policies and reforms, and
the impact
these will have on the economy and sovereign credit profile.
- The new government intends to strengthen the investment
climate. Potential for
improvement is substantial in this regard through clearing
infrastructure
bottlenecks, cutting bureaucratic impediments for businesses,
and ensuring the
minimum wage is in line with productivity growth. Indonesia's
ranking in the
World Bank's Ease of Doing Business indicators at the 36th
percentile is low
compared with the 'BBB' category median at the 65th percentile.
- An expected fuel subsidy cut is not so much an issue about
fiscal
sustainability, but rather it would create fiscal space for
growth-enhancing
public investment and improvement in the external balances by
narrowing the net
oil deficit - to a limited extent - and more prominently through
stimulating
foreign investor confidence.
- Fiscal prudence has led to strong fiscal balances compared
with peers. The
general government debt burden of 26% of GDP compares well with
the 'BBB'
category median of 40% of GDP. Adherence to a clear fiscal rule,
setting a
fiscal deficit limit at 3% of GDP, has helped Indonesia in times
of market
pressures.
- The banking system continues to be well-capitalised and asset
quality is
relatively strong, indicated by a low gross NPL ratio of 2.2%.
While Fitch's
macro-prudential indicator (MPI) points to relatively high risk
(MPI 3) because
of strong credit growth in the past, there are no signs of
strain for the system
as a whole.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action, are:
- A strengthening of the external balances, making Indonesia
less vulnerable to
sudden changes in foreign investor sentiment, for instance
through lower
commodity export dependence or higher FDI inflows.
- Implementation of structural reforms or improvements in
infrastructure that
would allow for higher sustainable GDP growth.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action, are:
- A sharp and sustained external shock to foreign and/or
domestic investors'
confidence with the potential to cause external financing
difficulties, for
example, as a result of an undue change in the authorities'
current cautious
monetary policy strategy.
- A rise in the public debt burden caused by discontinuation of
adherence to the
fiscal policy rule.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions, including:
- International prices of those commodities that form an
important part of
Indonesia's exports will not fall drastically. In particular, no
economic crisis
is assumed in Indonesia's key trading partner China.
- The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's
Global Economic
Outlook.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89, Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Committee Chairperson
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
