March 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lembaga Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia's (Indonesia Eximbank)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has
assigned Indonesia Eximbank a Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) Rating of 'F3'. A
full list of ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.
The affirmations of Indonesia Eximbank's Long-Term IDR, Support Ratings (SR)
and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect the continuation of the state's
propensity and ability to lend Indonesia Eximbank extraordinary support, if
needed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR, SRs and SRF
Indonesia Eximbank's credit profile benefits from a high probability of
extraordinary state support, if needed. This is because Indonesia Eximbank is
100%-owned by the Republic of Indonesia (BBB-/Stable) and has an important
policy role in supporting the country's export industry. Established under the
Act of the Republic of Indonesia number 2/2009, Indonesia Eximbank can only be
dissolved by a Special Act. No Viability Rating is assigned as it is difficult
and not meaningful to assess such a policy-related institution on a standalone
basis.
The government has committed to maintain Indonesia Eximbank's capital at a
minimum of IDR4trn and to distribute up to 10% of its surplus as performance
bonus and honorarium and profit-sharing with the government, as stipulated in
Act 2/2009, to support the bank's policy role. The government's IDR2trn capital
injection in 2010 and expected IDR1trn injection in 2014 are examples of ongoing
state support for the company. State support has been reinforced by the
establishment of a funding facility by government regulation in 2011 from which
Indonesia Eximbank can draw in times of need.
Indonesia Eximbank's financial performance remained satisfactory, with modest
profitability, improved asset quality and satisfactory capitalisation. Its
non-performing loan (NPL) ratio eased to 3.2% at end-2013 from 4.4% a year
earlier, but it remained higher than the average for Indonesian commercial banks
of 1.8% at end-November 2013. Indonesia Eximbank's policy role in export
financing means it undertakes lending that is vulnerable to changes in demand
for Indonesian shipments, which may impact the quality of its loan book. Fitch
notes that Indonesia Eximbank's funding facility from the government and its
quasi-sovereign status enhance its funding flexibility and mitigate funding risk
during volatile market conditions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, SR and SRF
Indonesia Eximbank's ratings are equalised with Indonesia's sovereign ratings.
An upgrade of the sovereign's ratings may lead to a corresponding change to
Indonesia Eximbank's ratings provided that its linkages to and continued strong
support from the Indonesian government remain unchanged.
A sovereign rating downgrade would be negative for Indonesia Eximbank's ratings.
Any perceived deterioration in the government's propensity to provide
extraordinary support to Indonesia Eximbank could also result in downward rating
pressure, although Fitch believes this to be unlikely in the medium term.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Debt Rating
Indonesia Eximbank's euro medium-term notes (EMTN) are rated as the same level
as its IDR as they represent senior, unconditional and unsecured obligations of
the Indonesia Eximbank. Changes to Indonesia Eximbank's IDR would lead to
similar changes to its EMTN rating.
A full list of rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR assigned at 'F3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
USD1.5bn EMTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
USD500m notes under EMTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'