(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
PT Asei
Reasuransi Indonesia (Persero)'s (Asei Re) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
Rating and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. At
the same time,
Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed Asei Re's National IFS
Rating and National
Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
The company was previously known as PT Asuransi Ekspor Indonesia
and changed its
name in July 2014.
'AAA' National IFS Ratings denote the highest rating assigned
within the
national scale for that country. The rating is assigned to the
policyholder
obligations of the insurance entities with the lowest credit
risk relative to
all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all
industries and
obligation types.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Asei Re's special policy role as the sole
provider of export
insurance for the non-oil and gas companies in Indonesia and its
100% government
ownership. Asei Re's role is defined in a decree by Indonesia's
Ministry of
Finance, which says the company will "issue for and on behalf of
the State
export credit guarantees and export insurance".
Asei Re has maintained its robust capitalisation, with its
risk-based
capitalisation (RBC) ratio at 422% at end-March 2014. This is
well above the
minimum regulatory requirement of 120%. Its capital quality is
good with no
planned debt issuance in the short term.
Asei Re's gross premiums have grown at an average of more than
30% a year over
the last five years. The company's operating performance has
remained healthy,
reflected in a strong combined ratio that remained below 90%
over the last three
years. This is supported by its favourable claims experiences
and efficient
expense management.
The company is planning to spin off its direct insurance
businesses in early
2015. Asei Re's management has emphasised that its main
objective remains
supporting the non-oil and gas export industry, in line with the
basis of its
establishment. Fitch will continue to monitor changes in the
company's credit
profile and business operations. Any change in the perceived
likelihood of
government support, in case of need, following the spin-off
could affect the
company's ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating trigger for an upgrade on the International IFS
Rating is an
upgrade on the sovereign rating, since Asei Re's rating is
strongly correlated
to that of the Indonesian sovereign. Asei Re's National IFS
Rating is already at
the highest level. Key rating triggers for a downgrade for both
the
International and National IFS Ratings include any reduction in
the perceived
likelihood of government support in times of need. A downgrade
in the sovereign
rating could also result in a similar movement to the
International IFS Rating.
Contacts:
Primary Analysts:
Wan Siew Wai (International Rating)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Cheryl Evangeline (National Rating)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6814
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Secondary Analysts:
Cheryl Evangeline (International Rating)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6814
Committee Chairperson
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
