(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Bakrie Telecom's (BTEL) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'CCC'. The May 2015 USD380m bond fully guaranteed by BTEL has been affirmed at 'CCC' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The Outlook is Stable. Key Rating Drivers Stretched liquidity: Fitch estimates that cash on hand and cash generated from operations will be insufficient to meet 2013's obligations comprising USD15m of bank loan amortisations, USD42m of finance lease principal, USD25m equipment payables, minimum USD60m interest payments and, at least, USD25m of capex. Under the terms of its USD bond, BTEL can raise fresh debt of only a maximum of USD30m as it continues to be in breach of an incurrence covenant. Its consolidated debt/last 12 months EBITDA was 5.2x at end-December 2012, compared with the incurrence covenant of 4.75x. Any indication of cash generated from operations falling below Fitch's current expectations is likely to lead to a downgrade as the company's liquidity position is relatively weak even for a 'CCC' rating. Deteriorating credit profile: Fitch expects BTEL's funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to remain over 5.0x for 2013 and 2014. EBITDA is likely, at best, to remain flat as CDMA technology struggles to maintain its market share in a GSM-dominated industry. BTEL's EBITDA declined by about 28% to USD102m in 2012 from USD121m in 2011 and USD141m in 2010. The decline was mainly due to a reduction in subscribers to 11.6 million in December 2012 from 13 million in 2010, increased competition from GSM telcos and higher operating costs including higher frequency fees. Low capex: BTEL has limited flexibility to expand its network infrastructure in 2013. Its 2013 capex guidance of USD25m or 10%-11% of its revenue is much lower than Indonesia's top three GSM operators, which will invest at least 25%-30% of their revenues to expand their data franchises. As a result, BTEL will struggle to grow its data revenue and would likely lose its competiveness against larger GSM operators, by failing to invest adequately in its network to support fast-growing data traffic. CDMA consolidation: Struggling CDMA operators - including BTEL and PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (Smartfren, CC(idn)) - may participate in consolidation, as they face tight liquidity amid weak profitability. CDMA operators are struggling due to a lack of variety of CDMA handsets and a narrowing of the tariff spread between CDMA and GSM operators. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk's (Telkom, BBB-/Stable) CDMA unit, Flexi, which had discussed an unsuccessful merger plan with BTEL in 2010, could acquire one of the smaller CDMA operators to strengthen its customer base. Rating Sensitivities Positive: BTEL has limited upside given its liquidity constraints. Rating Sensitivities Positive: BTEL has limited upside given its liquidity constraints. However, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - A significant improvement in business performance leading to improved liquidity, although Fitch regards this as unlikely - An M&A transaction with a larger operator/stronger investor which improves its financial and operating performance Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Further deterioration in liquidity that confirms the company's inability to meet its 2013 obligations 