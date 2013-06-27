(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Indonesia-based PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk's (BTPN)
ratings,
including its National Long-Term 'AA-(idn)' rating with Stable
Outlook. A full
list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
Key Rating Drivers
The National Long-Term Rating reflects BTPN's sound
profitability and strong
capitalisation relative to its domestic peers. The rating also
takes into
account the bank's exposure to high-risk micro-financing,
particularly in an
economic downturn, and a weaker deposit franchise than
higher-rated banking
peers.
In May 2013, Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Corporation (SMBC) acquired
24.26% of BTPN's
shares and plans to increase its shareholding to 40% subject to
approval from
the regulator. In Fitch view, SMBC acquisition has no impact on
the rating of
BTPN at this point given they are not yet a majority shareholder
of the bank.
Fitch will monitor evidence of SMBC's support for BTPN should
they increase
their stake in the bank to 40%
BTPN enjoys strong reserve coverage of its non-performing loans
(NPLs) and
adequate capital buffer. This is underpinned by a dominant
franchise in pension
loans. However, high loan growth and micro finance lending's
vulnerability to
interest rate increases could result in deterioration in asset
quality.
Rating Sensitivities
Positive rating action may result from continued strong
profitability alongside
low NPLs following strong loan growth in the last three years.
Conversely,
significant deterioration in asset quality and weakening
profitability may lead
to negative rating action.
The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation that BTPN will
largely maintain
a steady risk profile over the near-to-medium term, underpinned
by a benign
domestic economy, manageable corporate leverage and low interest
rates. Fitch
also takes comfort from Bank Indonesia's increasingly proactive
stance to
prevent excessive risks building up within the system.
The following ratings of BTPN have been affirmed:
- National Long Term rating at 'AA-(idn)'; Outlook Stable
- Bond I/series B 2014 at 'AA-(idn)'
- Bond II/series B 2015 at 'AA-(idn)'
- Bond III/series A 2013 and series B 2015 at 'AA-(idn)'
- Bond programme I/Trance I series A 2014 and series B 2016 at
'AA-(idn)'
- Bond programme I/Trance II series A 2015 and series B 2017 at
'AA-(idn)'
- Bond programme I/Trance III series A 2016 and series B 2018 at
'AA-(idn)'
- Bond programme II/Trance I series A 2016 and series B 2018 at
'AA-(idn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Level 20 Prudential Tower
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
+62 21 2902 6406
Secondary Analyst
Stefanus Yuniardhi
Director
+62 21 2902 6407
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012 and "National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January
2011, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.