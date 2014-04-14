(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has affirmed Japfa's senior unsecured rating and its senior unsecured US dollar notes due in 2018 issued by Comfeed Finance B.V. at 'BB-'. Fitch has also affirmed Japfa's National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(idn)' with a Stable Outlook, and its IDR1.5trn bonds due in 2017 at 'A+(idn)'. Japfa's ratings reflect its strong cost pass-through ability, robust growth prospects and flexibility with its expansionary spending. The ratings remain constrained due to the inherent risk of disease outbreaks of the poultry industry. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Market Position: Japfa and its closest competitor, PT Charoen PokPhan Indonesia, control over 50% of Indonesia's poultry feed and day-old chick (DOC) market, allowing these two companies to generally lead with price increases. Japfa is Indonesia's second-largest operator in the poultry feed and DOC market with a market share of about 20%. Fitch expects the company to maintain its market position over the foreseeable future, with expansion underway to capture growing demand. Stable Profit Margins: Fitch believes that Japfa would be able to broadly maintain its annual EBITDA margins at about 10% in the medium term, owing to its strong cost pass-through ability. Fitch notes that on a quarterly basis, Japfa's EBITDA margins have the potential to be volatile, as evidenced by the decline in 4Q13 to 4% compared with 10% in the full year 2013. In this instance, this was due to a steep increase in input costs driven by a weakening Indonesian rupiah. Fitch believes that the pass-through of such unusually large cost increases would be spread out over time, allowing the company to broadly maintain its longer term profitability. Robust Industry Prospects: Poultry producers in Indonesia benefit from good long-term industry prospects, due to rising but low average incomes and a predominantly Muslim population. Chicken accounts for the bulk of meat consumed in Indonesia due to its cost effectiveness and limited choices of alternative meats due to religious considerations. Inherent Industry Risk: The rating is constrained by the inherent risks of disease outbreaks in the poultry industry, which could impact Japfa mainly by weakening consumer sentiment and hence demand. We are of the opinion that Japfa's ratings could be higher if it were able to maintain a meaningful liquidity buffer, which would help to offset the potential impact of an exogenous shock. Manageable Leverage: Japfa's leverage as measured by Net debt/EBITDA could exceed 2.5x - the threshold when negative rating action may be considered - in both 2014 and 2015 owing to relatively high expansionary spending. Japfa aims to have capex of over IDR3.8trn (USD335m) between 2014 and 2015, over 80% of which would be on expansion. However, Japfa's capex is granular in nature, which should allow a deferral in a stressed environment. Fitch also does not rule out the possibility of lower leverage than expected because capex could be delayed due to difficulties with land acquisition for expansion. Adequate Liquidity: Fitch believes Japfa's liquidity is adequate for its ratings. About 34% of Japfa's consolidated debt as at end-December 2013 were short-term working capital facilities. Fitch expects Japfa to continue rolling over and increasing these facilities without much difficulty, given its established funding flexibility. Its long-term debt maturities are well laddered with the IDR1.5trn bond due in 2017 and its USD225m notes due in 2018. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Increase in leverage to above 2.5x on a sustained basis - Decrease in EBITDA margin to below 8% on a sustained basis - Inability to pre-fund capex plans Positive rating action is not expected in the next 12 to 18 months owing to a heavy capex budget. 