(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Long-Term Rating of PT Mandiri Tunas Finance (MTF) at 'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch also assigned the company a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'. MTF's ratings reflects Fitch's assessment of continued support from and linkage with its controlling shareholder, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (Mandiri; AAA(idn)/Stable). The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Mandiri will continue to support MTF in case of need. 'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers and obligations. 'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS - National Ratings MTF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of high propensity of support from Mandiri, if needed. This view is reinforced by MTF's strategic positioning to support Mandiri's expansion in Indonesia's growing consumer financing market and linkages between the parent and subsidiary. These linkages are evident in the shared name, management control, substantial funding support through without-recourse joint financing, operational alignment (in terms of risk management) and MTF's use of Mandiri's branch network. Mandiri owns 51% of MTF. As part of Mandiri's consumer business chain, MTF plays a pivotal role in handling Mandiri's retail car loans portfolio. MTF's contribution to Mandiri's total consumer loans increased to 34% at end-1H14 from only 11% in 2009. Nevertheless, it accounted for only 4% of Mandiri's total loans. Joint financing with Mandiri formed a significant 70% of MTF's total receivables. The sizeable joint financing allows MTF to offer competitive lending rates to its customers as well as manage its gearing ratio below the regulatory maximum of 10x. MTF's debt to equity ratio was at 6.9x at end-1H14. Fitch expects MTF's asset quality to be under pressure given the challenging operating conditions, with heightened competition and higher interest rates. Nevertheless, Fitch believes MTF's asset quality will remain manageable because the company focuses on financing purchases of new cars, where borrowers are more likely to make payments on time. MTF's underlying profitability remained satisfactory in 1H14, although its net interest margin narrowed as competition increased in the market. Fitch expects competition to remain high in the near future. RATING SENSITIVITIES - National Ratings Any significant dilution in Mandiri's ownership or perceived weakening of support for MTF would exert downward pressure on MTF's ratings, including the possibility of multi-notch downgrades. However, Fitch sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given MTF is a strategically important subsidiary to Mandiri, especially for its consumer business development. A material increase in ownership, leading to greater integration between parent and subsidiary, and stronger control by Mandiri of MTF could narrow the two-notch differential between the two entities' ratings. Contacts: Primary Analyst Ira Febrianty Analyst PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Financial Institution DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 +62 21 2988 6810 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, "Finance and Leasing Companies Ratings Criteria", dated 12 December 2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.