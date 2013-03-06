March 6 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based Star
Energy Geothermal (Wayang Windu) Limited's (SEG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed
the remaining USD337.5m of SEG's USD350m senior secured notes due in 2015 at
'B+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
Key Rating Drivers
SEG's ratings reflect the geological risks inherent to operating in an active
seismic area and the capital-intensive nature of its operations. They also
reflect the high visibility of its earnings, given its reliable operating
performance, and its long-term 'take or pay' energy sales contract (ESC).
SEG's ratings are constrained by geological risks, particularly given its
single-site operation. This risk is partly mitigated by SEG's insurance
policies, which cover most plant costs and up to 24 months of business
interruption.
Uncertainties associated with SEG's potential expansions further constrain the
ratings. Capex in relation to any capacity additions of a meaningful scale could
be substantial in relation to SEG's balance sheet. SEG has indefinitely
postponed its plans of constructing an additional power plant, due to
unfavourable drilling results to date. However, the company continues to assess
the viability of further capacity additions.
SEG's capacity factor has averaged above 97% since it started operating in 2000,
which compares favourably with the global average for geothermal operators of
around 73%. Its geothermal resources also remain adequate to operate at its
current capacity for another 30 years. SEG's energy sales are based on an ESC
with the state power utility, PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN; BBB- /Stable),
which provides for tariff adjustments for movements in exchange rates and
inflation. The company has not faced any material payment delays from PLN, the
sole off-taker of electricity generated by SEG, since 2004.
SEG's continues to maintain adequate leverage and sound liquidity for its
ratings. Funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage (excluding the
USD102m of subordinated, interest free shareholder loan), was 2.4x at 9M12 (2.1x
in FY11). The company had cash reserves of USD139m as of end-December 2012,
which is more than adequate to repay the annual amortisation of USD25m in both
2013 and 2014 of its five-year senior secured USD notes, given its moderate
non-discretionary capex requirement.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
SEG's leverage as measured by FFO-adjusted net leverage exceeding 5.0x and FFO
interest coverage falling below 2.0x (1.9x as at 9M12), both on a sustained
basis.
Positive: A positive rating action is unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months.
However, Fitch may consider a positive rating action once greater clarity is
available on SEG's future capital expenditure, and on its capital structure a nd
if the company can reduce its financial leverage to below 3.5x on a sustained
basis.