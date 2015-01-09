(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA/SYDNEY, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk's (TBI) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB'. At the same time, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed the National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(idn)'. The Outlooks for the ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. 'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherent differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers or obligations. KEY RATING DRIVERS Low Ratings Headroom: The affirmation of the ratings assumes that the company's FFO-adjusted net leverage will reduce to around 4x by the end of 2015 and below that in the following year. If these targets are not met, we are likely to take a negative rating action. Margin Dilution, Solid Liquidity: TBI's EBITDA margin will decline to around 74%-75% from 82% in 2014. Margin erosion will happen due to consolidation of PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi's (Mitratel) lower-margin business of reselling space on towers it does not own, while margins in the tower lease business remain stable. TBI's liquidity is supported by high cash flow visibility with locked-in revenues of USD2.2bn at end-September 2014, which we expect will increase after the acquisition of Mitratel. Minimal Exposure to BTel's Weakness: TBI's tenancy composition will remain solid with investment-grade telcos accounting for more than 80% of total revenue. The tenancy mix will further improve after the acquisition of Mitratel, where PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel; AAA(idn)/Stable) is the principal tenant. PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk's (BTel) liquidity problems will not significantly affect TBI's leverage because the former accounted for only 3% of TBI's revenue at end-September 2014. Robust Industry Outlook: Fitch believes that the growth in the telecommunications tower industry will remain solid in 2015 and 2016. The growth will be supported by the network expansion of three largest telcos: Telkomsel, PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL; BBB/Stable), and PT Indosat Tbk (BBB/Stable). We also believe that the industry dynamics will remain unchanged with no significant downward revision of leases, following XL's sale of some of its towers to PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch expects no positive rating action as the company's leverage will remain high in the medium term. Negative: Future developments that could individually or collectively lead to negative rating actions include: - A debt-funded acquisition, or lease defaults by weaker telcos, or significant dividend payments leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining above 4.0x on a sustained basis. The full list of rating actions follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'; Outlook Stable Foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB' USD300m guaranteed senior unsecured notes issued by TBG Global Pte Ltd affirmed at 'BB' National senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA-(idn)' IDR4trn bond programme affirmed at 'AA-(idn)' IDR190bn tranche I under the IDR4trn bond programme affirmed at 'AA-(idn)' Contacts: Primary Analyst Nitin Soni (International Ratings) Director +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Olly Prayudi (National Ratings) Associate Director +62 21 2988 6812 Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Senior Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and provided additional information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is different than the original rating committee outcome. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 