(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ING Bank A.S.'s (INGBT) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has upgraded INGBT's Viability Rating to 'bb+' from 'bb', reflecting improved performance and continued sound asset quality despite a fast growing loan book. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND NATIONAL RATING INGBT's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by potential support from its sole owner ING Bank NV (ING; 'A+'/Stable). The 'BBB' Long-term foreign currency IDR is capped at the Country Ceiling, and the 'BBB+' Long-term local currency IDR also takes into account country risks. Fitch believes the Turkish subsidiary is strategically important to ING, and the agency therefore factors into its ratings a high probability of parent support. INGBT's 'AAA(tur)' National Rating reflects the agency's opinion that, on a relative scale, the issuer has one of the best credit profiles in Turkey. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPOT RATING AND NATIONAL RATINGS INGBT's IDRs could be upgraded or downgraded if there were changes to Turkey's Country Ceiling. The ratings could also be downgraded if there was a multi-notch downgrade of ING, or a sharp reduction in the parent's commitment to the subsidiary, neither of which is currently anticipated by Fitch. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The upgrade of INGBT's VR reflects (i) improvements in the bank's performance ratios, which are now closer to those of peers, (ii) a somewhat more balanced funding profile, as a result of expanding retail customer deposits, and (iii) a slowing of the bank's growth to rates broadly in line with the sector as a whole. The VR is also supported by sound asset quality, reasonable capitalisation and comfortable liquidity. However, the bank's moderate franchise and still heavy reliance on parent funding continue to weigh on the VR. Key credit metrics for INGBT have improved in 2012; operating performance is similar to peers, as the bank started benefiting from the fast growing higher margin SME and retail portfolios. Cost efficiency is still somewhat weaker than peers with a cost/income ratio of 62% in 2012. Fitch believes as the bank continues to strengthen its franchise, efficiency ratios will also catch up with peers. INGBT's impaired loan ratio has always been one of the lowest in the sector, even before the acquisition by ING, and it stood at 2.2% at end-2012. Low formation of new non-performing loans (NPLs), continued recoveries and loan growth contribute to the impaired loan ratio remaining low, without major write-offs. Amounts of restructured loans, foreclosed assets and watch-list loans are negligible. Fitch expects growth in impaired loans in 2013 as the loan book seasons, however the agency does not expect the impact to be material. INGBT is becoming more deposit-funded (end-2012: 59% of liabilities); however, funding from its parent, including long-term facilities, was still significant at 28% of non-equity funding. INGBT has taken strides to increase its retail customer deposits and plans to gradually reduce its reliance on parental funding, which will be positive for the VR. Fitch expects this process to be gradual and challenging in light of strong competition for deposits, and INGBT's significant funding requirements given its loan growth plans. Capitalisation is adequate, with the Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio standing at 11.8% at end-2012. In Fitch's opinion, pressure on capitalisation from planned growth of risk-weighted assets is mitigated to some extent by the parent's willingness and capability to support the bank's future growth plans. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR The VR could be upgraded if performance improves further and reliance on parent funding is significantly reduced, while other credit metrics remain sound. The VR could be downgraded if there is a marked slowdown in the economy, signs of significant deterioration in the bank's asset quality or underwriting, or a clear deterioration in leverage and/or performance as the bank continues to grow. 