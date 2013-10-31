(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ING
Bank N.V.'s (ING
Bank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) at
'A+' and ING Group's Long-term IDR and SRF at 'A'. The Outlook
on both Long-term
IDRs is Negative. At the same time, the agency has affirmed ING
Bank's Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SRFs AND SENIOR DEBT
ING Bank and ING Group's IDRs and senior debt ratings are at
their SRFs of 'A+'
and 'A' respectively. The SRFs reflect Fitch's expectation that
there is an
extremely high probability that the Dutch state (AAA/Negative)
will support
these institutions, given their systemic importance to the
domestic economy and
financial system.
ING Group is the holding group for ING Bank and ING's insurance
operations. Its
SRF and Long-term IDR are currently notched down once from ING
Bank's,
indicating Fitch's view that although still extremely high, the
probability that
the holding company will receive support is slightly weaker than
the bank's,
given that support could flow to the bank directly.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SRFs AND SENIOR DEBT
ING Bank and ING Group's IDRs, SRFs and senior debt ratings are
sensitive to a
change in Fitch's assumptions about the on-going availability of
extraordinary
sovereign support to both entities. Changes in assumptions could
be driven by a
change either in the sovereign's ability (for example, triggered
by a downgrade
of the Netherlands' sovereign rating) or in its perceived
willingness to provide
such support. The Negative Outlook on ING Bank's and ING Group's
Long-term IDRs
mirrors that on the Dutch sovereign.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by
a series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. On 11 September
2013, the agency
commented on its approach to incorporating support in its bank
ratings in light
of evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see 'Fitch
Outlines Approach
for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings', 'Bank Support: Likely
Rating Paths' and
'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' available at
www.fitchratings.com).
ING Bank's and ING Group's IDRs, senior debt ratings and SRs
would be downgraded
and the SRFs revised down if Fitch concluded that potential
sovereign support
had weakened relative to its previous assessment. Given that ING
Bank's VR is at
'a', any support-driven downgrade of the bank's Long-term IDRs
and senior debt
ratings would be limited to one notch. In such a scenario, ING
Group's Long-term
IDRs would likely be notched from the IDR of its main operating
entity (ING
Bank) in line with Fitch's methodology and thus, any downgrade
would also be
limited to one notch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
ING Bank's VR continues to reflect its strong franchise (mostly
in the Benelux),
which supports income generation and deposit-gathering
capacities. Its
geographical diversification in operations (around 40% of its
loan book is to
Dutch customers, the remainder being largely focused on strong
European
countries) means that the bank is less dependent on the health
of its domestic
economy than other large Dutch banks. This is positive for the
VR given that the
Netherlands has been in recession for seven successive quarters
and Fitch
expects that more than minimal growth prospects will take some
time to come
through.
Signs of stabilisation have appeared in various Dutch
macroeconomic indicators
from Q313 (stabilisation in housing price decrease and
unemployment rate
increase, reduction in companies' bankruptcies, less negative
consumer and
producer confidence) which, if continued, should lead to a
gradual, albeit weak,
recovery of the economy. Despite the recent performance of the
Dutch economy,
Fitch believes its underlying fundamentals remains strong.
Fitch believes loan impairment charges (LICs) have peaked but
will remain at
high levels for full year 2013. LICs should gradually reduce
throughout 2014 but
Fitch does not expect any decrease to be material due to lag
effects of the
recent weak economic conditions. Nevertheless, ING Bank's
operating performance
has remained acceptable given the stage of the economic cycle
thanks to solid
and resilient income streams from the bank's healthy franchise.
This supports
ING Bank's 'through-the-cycle' creditworthiness.
The quality of the bank's customer loan book has deteriorated
unevenly, with the
worst hit asset classes being Dutch SMEs (6% of total loan book
at end-June
2013, 6.4% NPL ratio at the same date) and commercial real
estate (5% and 10.4%,
respectively). The Dutch mortgage loan book (26%, 1.6%) has so
far remained
fairly resilient and should remain so under Fitch's current
assumptions.
Although the low coverage of the bank's total impaired loans by
allowances
(36.4% at end-June 2013) is explained by a largely
collateralised loan book, it
is lower than most peers and leaves the bank reliant on
collateral values in
times where asset prices have generally declined. Consequently,
unreserved
impaired loans represented 29.2% of the bank's equity at
end-June 2013.
Wholesale funding reliance remains but is lower on a
consolidated basis than at
other Dutch banks, as ING Bank benefits from the geographical
diversification of
its operations. ING Bank has addressed local regulators' caution
around large
cross-border flow of domestic deposits to foreign parent banks
by transferring
assets to deposit-rich entities (largely 'match-funding'
domestic commercial
banking assets with local retail funding). Access to capital
markets has been
resilient. ING Bank's liquidity position remains good despite
liquidity not
being fully fungible within the group.
Aided by deleveraging, capitalisation notably improved, a
necessary move ahead
of the repayment of residual state aid (EUR3.375bn including
repayment premium,
including the EUR1.125bn to be repaid on 6 November 2013) and
increased capital
requirements from Basel III/CDR IV regulations. Taking these and
the proportion
of unreserved impaired loans into account, but also the expected
internal
capital generation, Fitch still views ING Bank's capitalisation
as good relative
to other large European banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
ING Bank's VR is sensitive to any significant setback in the
gradual economic
improvement envisaged for the Netherlands or materially higher
effective or
anticipated stress in the eurozone, notably in Spain and Italy
(EUR32bn and
EUR21bn of exposures at end-June 2013, i.e. 90% and 60% of
equity,
respectively). Investor sentiment turning against the bank or
any marked reduced
prudence in liquidity management would also be detrimental to
its VR given ING
Bank's funding reliance on capital markets.
Although not expected by Fitch, conclusions from the ECB's Asset
Quality Review
that resulted in a material drop in ING Bank's capitalisation
(such as
requirements to materially increase the risk weighting for the
Dutch mortgage
book or improve the coverage of impaired loans) could be
detrimental for the
bank's VR.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GOVERNMENT-GUARANTEED DEBT
ING Bank's state-guaranteed debt securities are rated 'AAA',
reflecting the
sovereign Dutch guarantee and so are sensitive to any change in
the Netherlands'
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The subordinated Tier 2 debt securities issued by ING Bank are
notched from the
bank's VR, in accordance with Fitch's criteria, and their
ratings are hence
broadly sensitive to the same factors as those that would affect
ING Bank's VR.
The subordinated debt securities are rated one notch below the
bank's VR to
reflect above average loss severity of this type of debt when
compared to
average recoveries.
The rating assigned to the preference shares issued by ING Group
is notched off
the company's implicit intrinsic creditworthiness reflecting the
structural
subordination of ING Group to ING Bank as its holding company.
The preference
shares are rated four notches below this implicit
creditworthiness to reflect
higher loss severity risk of these securities when compared with
average
recoveries (two notches) as well as high risk of non-performance
(an additional
two notches). The rating assigned to the preference shares is
hence broadly
sensitive to the same factors as those that would affect ING
Bank's VR
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers ING Belgium as a 'core' subsidiary of ING Bank.
This opinion
derives from Belgium being a 'home' market to ING Bank's core
businesses, high
level of management and operational integration, full ownership
and the
considerable reputation risk that would entail a default of ING
Belgium for its
parent. As such and in line with the agency's criteria 'Rating
FI Subsidiaries
and Holding Companies', ING Belgium's Long-term IDR is equalised
with ING
Bank's.
ING Belgium International Finance S.A. (ING Belgium IF) is a
Luxembourg-based
funding vehicle fully-owned by ING Belgium and the ratings
assigned to the debt
securities issued by the vehicle are aligned with ING Belgium's
IDR, based on
Fitch's belief that there is an extremely high probability of
support from ING
Belgium if required. This belief is evidenced by the fact that
ING Belgium
guarantees the securities issued by ING Belgium IF.
ING Belgium IF's senior debt rating is sensitive to any change
in ING Belgium's
IDR which, in turn, is sensitive to any change in ING Bank's
IDR.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT NATIONAL RATING
The 'AAA(tha)' National Rating assigned to ING Bank Thai baht
(THB)'s senior
unsecured bonds is based on ING Bank's Long-Term IDR, which is
higher than
Thailand's Long-Term local currency IDR of 'A-'/Stable; hence,
the rating on
these bonds is aligned with 'AAA(tha)', the highest rating on
Thailand's
National Rating scale. Given ING Bank's 'a' VR, the National
Rating is not
directly vulnerable to a weakening of potential state support
but could be if
this was combined with a downgrade of the VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
ING Group
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Subordinated perpetual preference shares (US456837AC74):
affirmed at 'BB+'
ING Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+';
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+/F1+'
Short-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'F1+'
Market-Linked notes: affirmed at 'A+emr'
National long-term unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'A+/F1+'
Dutch government guaranteed securities: affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
ING Belgium
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
ING Belgium International Finance
Market-linked notes: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philippe Lamaud
Director
+33 144 29 91 26
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst (ING Bank, ING Belgium)
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 29 91 74
Secondary Analyst (ING Group)
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 144 29 91 74
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012', 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities',
dated 5 December 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies' dated 10
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December
2012 and
'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011 are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
