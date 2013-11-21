(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed ING Verzekeringen N.V.'s Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior debt ratings at 'A-' and 'BBB+' respectively. ING Verzekeringen's hybrid debt has been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on ING Verzekeringen's IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this comment.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The Negative Outlook continues to reflect uncertainty on ING Verzekeringen's prospective structure following an amended European Commission restructuring agreement which requires ING Group to fully divest its insurance operations by end-2016. The Negative Outlook also reflects uncertainties arising from the planned divestment with respect to ING's insurance operations' franchise, business position and future capital management strategy. Fitch expects to update its ratings and Outlook on ING Verzekeringen once 2013 financial statements are available.

Nonetheless, ING Verzekeringen's ratings continue to reflect its solid business position, especially in the Netherlands. At 2.5x the regulatory minimum at end-2012, capital adequacy exceeds the median of insurance groups rated in the 'A' category. In addition, Fitch expects profitability to recover and the financial leverage ratio at end-2013 to be significantly lower than the 32% level at end-2012, mostly due to proceeds from the disposal of non-core insurance operations.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade for ING Verzekeringen include a weakening of the group's franchise, capital position or absence of recovery in profitability. This would include a sustained drop in regulatory capital to below 200% of regulatory minimum or repeated earnings volatility leading to underlying fixed charge coverage ratio remaining persistently below 5x. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if the financial leverage ratio calculated by Fitch remains higher than 30%, if material investment losses develop or if there is a weakening in the group's reserve strength.

Conversely, following the 2013 financial results, the Outlook may be revised to Stable if Fitch expects ING Verzekeringen's regulatory solvency coverage to be managed at above 200%, if financial leverage falls below (and is expected to stay below) 30%, and future fixed charge coverage is expected to be higher than 5x (based on underlying earnings).

The rating actions are as follows:

ING Verzekeringen N.V.

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'

Long-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+'

Short-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'F2'

Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'

Hybrid debt affirmed at 'BBB-'