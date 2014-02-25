(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ING Bank
N.V.'s (ING,
A+/Stable/F1+) EUR29.9bn hard-bullet covered bonds at 'AAA' with
a Stable
Outlook following a review of changes to the programme
documents.
ING has updated various programme documents to incorporate the
latest legal and
regulatory requirements. In addition, the total return swap has
been merged
under the same ISDA Master Agreement as the interest rate and
structured swap,
resulting in all transactions netting out into one termination
amount when
closing out.
The selected assets required amount (SARA) and supplemental
liquidity reserve
amount (SLRA) clauses have also been removed from the programme.
Fitch has reviewed the various programme documents that
incorporate the changes,
which were signed by the issuer on 24 February 2014. There is no
impact on the
programme's current Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate
risk) as the
updates are in line with the agency's counterparty criteria.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' covered bond rating is based on ING's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+' and an unchanged D-Cap of 4.
The D-Cap continues to be driven by Fitch's risk assessment as
moderate for
three out of five components: asset segregation, liquidity gap &
systemic risk,
and the privileged derivatives components, which are the joint
weakest D-Cap
components. The systemic and the cover pool specific alternative
management
components are assessed as low risk.
The moderate risk assessment for the liquidity gap & systemic
risk component
reflects Fitch's view of mitigants against liquidity gaps in the
form of a
three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month pre-maturity
test for the hard
bullet bonds.
The 'AAA' breakeven asset percentage (AP) decreases to 77.0%
from 81.0%,
although the total overcollateralisation (OC) available to
bondholders has
hardly changed, as the decrease mainly mirrors the removal of
additional OC that
was provided by the SLRA.
The SARA clause restricts the use of assets that can be selected
for a sale to
fund a maturing covered bond to the proportion of that
outstanding bond amount
in relation to the total principal balance of all outstanding
covered bonds. The
SLRA is an amount of mortgages not subject to the pro-rata
restrictions of the
SARA clause, sized for in the asset coverage test (ACT), and
which can be used
to redeem any bond. The SLRA was set at 5%.
Under Fitch's covered bond rating criteria, the agency relies on
the AP used in
the calculation of the ACT and communicated in the investor
report. The issuer
has updated the AP to 77.0% from 80.2%, which is the same level
as Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven AP for the rating.
At end-January 2014, the cover pool consisted of 443,254
mortgages with a total
outstanding balance of EUR41.6bn, down from EUR42.4bn in
November 2013. The
cover assets have a WA life of 21.2 years and the pool is
well-seasoned, with a
WA seasoning of 8.3 years. Fitch has calculated the pool's
expected loss at 8.8%
in a 'AAA' scenario.
There are currently 166 bonds outstanding issued in euro, US
dollars, Norwegian
krone and Swiss francs, for an equivalent amount of EUR29.9bn.
The WA spread on
the bonds is 66bps over EURIBOR. The WA life of the bonds
decreased to 7.2 years
from 7.4 years in December 2013. Interest and currency risk is
hedged internally
with ING.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurs: (i)
ING's IDR is downgraded by at least three notches to 'BBB+' or
below; or (ii)
the D-Cap falls by at least three categories to 1 (very high
risk) or 0 (full
discontinuity); or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in
its analysis
increases above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 77%.
Given the dynamic nature of the programme, the composition and
credit quality of
the cover pool may change over time. The Fitch breakeven AP for
the covered bond
rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the
cover assets
relative to outstanding covered bonds, which van change over
time, even in the
absence of new issuances. Therefore, it cannot be assumed to
remain stable over
time.
