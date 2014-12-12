(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ING Bank
N.V.'s (ING,
A+/Negative/F1+) EUR29.4bn equivalent outstanding covered bonds
at 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook. The affirmation follows a review of the
programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on ING's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+', an
unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 4 (moderate
risk) and the 77% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis and is used in the programme's asset coverage test. The
AP provides
more protection than the 78.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP, supporting a
'AA' tested
rating on a probability of default basis and a 'AAA' rating
after giving credit
for recoveries.
The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable despite the
Negative Outlook
on ING's IDR, reflecting that the six-notch uplift resulting
from the IDR uplift
and the D-Cap would be sufficient to absorb a potential
downgrade of ING's IDR
to its Viability Rating of 'a'.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP has improved to 78.5% from 77%,
reflecting lower
refinancing stress assumptions for Dutch mortgages and lower
default assumptions
applied on the cover pool. However, the 'AAA' breakeven AP is
driven by the
amortisation test (AT) which, following the application of
Fitch's stressed
house price decline, is particularly punitive due to the test
giving no credit
to the loan parts above 80% of the property value. In the
calculation of Fitch's
breakeven OC components, the added stress from the AT compared
with the cash
flows model result has been added to the asset disposal loss
component.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP is equivalent to a breakeven OC of 27.4%.
It is driven by
the asset disposal loss component of 24.6%, mainly due to large
maturity
mismatches between the assets and the liabilities with a
weighted average life
(WAL) of 19.3 years (assuming no prepayments) and 6.6 years,
respectively. The
available excess spread, as well as the much longer WAL of the
assets than the
liabilities, leads to a reduction of the breakeven OC by 1.2%.
The 78.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP is also partly driven by a 6.6%
credit loss in a
'AAA' scenario. It reflects the impact from the weighted average
(WA) default
rate of 15.2% and the WA recovery rate of 59.3% in a 'AAA'
scenario. The credit
loss has improved since February 2014, mainly driven by lower
performance
assumptions applied on the cover pool following a sustained
recovery in the
Dutch housing market. Overall, the characteristics of the pool
have remained
stable, with 67% of the loans being interest-only. The pool is
well-seasoned
with a WA seasoning of 99 months, relatively stable since a year
ago.
The D-Cap of 4 reflects moderate payment interruption risk,
unchanged from
Fitch's previous review. The weakest link remains the asset
segregation,
liquidity gap and systemic risk and privileged derivatives
components. The
moderate risk assessment for the liquidity gap & systemic risk
component takes
into account mitigants against liquidity gaps in the form of a
three-month
interest reserve fund and a 12-month pre-maturity test.
The unchanged IDR uplift of 2 reflects that the issuer is a
systemically
important financial institution such that Fitch considers
resolution by other
means than liquidation is likely, and the protection provided by
senior
unsecured debt in excess of 5% of total adjusted assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the
following occurs:
(i) ING's IDR is downgraded by at least five notches to 'BBB-';
or (ii) the
total number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the
D-Cap is reduced
to one or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account
in its analysis
increases above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 78.5%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bonds' rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a
credit update report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
In the report 'Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation',
dated 8 July
2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven
OC components.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8 August 2014;
August 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria' and 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', both dated 28 May 2014;
'Criteria for
Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and
Covered Bonds',
dated 23 January 2014; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage
Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 4 February 2014; and
'Criteria Addendum:
Netherlands - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow
Assumptions', dated 3 June
are available at www.fitchratings.com
