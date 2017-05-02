(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Intact
Financial
Corporation's (Toronto: IFC) (Intact) Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A' and
senior unsecured debt at 'A-'. Fitch has also affirmed the
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Intact's property/casualty insurance
subsidiaries at
'AA-'. The Rating Outlook for all ratings is Stable. A full list
of ratings
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating action today follows the announcement that Intact
will acquire
OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd. (IDR 'BBB+' IFS 'A') for CAD 2.3
billion ($1.7
billion USD) with a combination of cash, debt, and equity. The
acquisition is
expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017 and is subject
to regulatory and
OneBeacon shareholder approval.
Fitch's affirmation of Intact's ratings reflects a company that
is solidly
capitalized, with a very strong reserve position and earnings
profile. The
company has a history of successfully acquiring companies and
integrating them
into the organization. However, the OneBeacon transaction adds
some unique
uncertainty as it represents Intact's first entry into the U.S.
market by buying
a company with meaningful operating scale ($1.1 USD billion 2016
net written
premiums), and lower historical profitability than Intact.
Funding of the transaction will also include a significant
amount of new debt
financing. Intact's financial leverage as of March 31, 2017 was
approximately
19% and pro forma for the acquisition the ratio increases to
approximately 25%.
However, Fitch believes management will actively target
financial leverage to
return to pre-transaction levels within 24 months.
OneBeacon will account for 15%-20% of direct premiums written,
and senior
management for OneBeacon is expected to remain.
To address potential loss reserve uncertainty tied to the
purchase, Intact
anticipates purchasing an adverse reserve development cover
against any reserve
deterioration at OneBeacon.
OneBeacon transformed itself into a diversified U.S. speciality
lines
underwriter after previously shedding its run-off operations,
standard
commercial and personal lines of business. The company offers a
relatively broad
platform of specialty coverage and has generated relatively
consistent operating
profits over time.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Failure to report a GAAP fixed charge coverage ratio above
7.0x and financial
leverage below 25% within 18-24 months of transaction closing;
--Failure to successfully integrate OneBeacon post close or meet
profit
objectives, necessitating a material write down in goodwill;
--A MCT ratio falling below 170%;
--A material additional acquisition in the next 12-24 months.
--Sustained adverse reserve development of more than 3% of prior
year
shareholder's equity.
Fitch views a near-term rating upgrade of Intact as unlikely.
However, key
rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Improvement in capital adequacy and leverage measures
consistent with 'AA'
sector credit factors;
--Consistent and sustained financial performance with return on
equity in the
low to mid-teens;
--Sustained favorable reserve trends;
--Sustained financial leverage below 20%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Intact Financial Corporation
--IDR at 'A';
--CAD 250 million unsecured senior debt 5.41% due Sept. 3, 2019
at 'A-';
--CAD 300 million unsecured senior debt 4.70% due Aug. 18, 2021
at 'A-';
--CAD 250 million unsecured senior debt 3.77% due Mar. 2, 2026
at 'A-';
--CAD 250 million unsecured senior debt 6.40% due Nov. 23, 2039
at 'A-';
--CAD 250 million unsecured senior debt 5.16% due June 16, 2042
at 'A-';
--CAD 100 million unsecured senior debt 6.20% due July 8, 2061
at 'A-';
--CAD 250 million 4.2% non-cumulative class A series 1 preferred
stock at 'BBB';
--CAD 210 million 3.332% non-cumulative class A series 3
preferred stock at
'BBB';
--CAD 40 million 3.169% non-cumulative class A series 4
preferred stock at
'BBB'.
Fitch has affirmed the IFS ratings for the following
subsidiaries:
Intact Assurances Agricoles Inc.
Intact Insurance Company
Jevco Insurance Company
La Compagnie d'Assurances Belair Inc.
Nordic Insurance Company of Canada
Novex Insurance Company
Trafalgar Insurance Company of Canada
--IFS at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Donald F. Thorpe, CFA, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
