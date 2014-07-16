(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
Intermediate Capital
Group plc's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The
Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ICG's IDR is driven by its strong leveraged finance franchise
and developing
investment and asset management franchise. The investment-grade
IDR is supported
by healthy, albeit potentially volatile, profitability and by
Fitch's
expectation that leverage will be contained at a low level. The
rating also
considers ICG's increased focus on third-party fund management
and the higher
quality stable revenues derived from this business.
The rating also reflects the asset portfolio's inherent risk
profile, ICG's
reliance on wholesale funding and dependence on wider market
performance.
Despite exposure to a portfolio of leveraged assets, Fitch
expects that
provisions will remain close to the historical average of 2.5%
of total
portfolio size, helped by adequate provisioning on pre-crisis
investments and by
the fact that post-crisis investments have generally displayed
stronger
performance. In the longer-term, Fitch believes that tighter
underwriting and
ICG's revised strategy of focusing on smaller and less
balance-sheet-intensive
investment should support a lower sustainable level of
impairment charges.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be downgraded if ICG's leverage, defined as net
debt adjusted
for CLOs/ tangible equity, exceeds 1x (end-March 2014: 0.3x) on
a sustained
basis, if it reports a material fall in fund management fees or
suffers from
weak performance in its asset portfolio, as reflected, for
example, in portfolio
companies' heightened provisions and refinancing challenges.
Upside rating potential is currently limited but the rating
would benefit from a
further rebalancing of the earnings profile towards stable fund
management
company fee income and evidence of a related reduction in
balance sheet risk.
Fitch would also view positively continued evidence of its
ability to raise
funding across an increasingly diversified product suite,
together with a
prudent approach towards co-investments and strong performance
of its asset
portfolio. The latter would be reflected by prudent leverage,
limited
impairments and successful refinancing of the entities in which
ICG has
invested.
