(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
International Bank for
Reconstruction and Development's (IBRD) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'AAA' with a Stable Outlook and its Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following key
rating factors:
- IBRD's ratings are primarily driven by intrinsic strengths,
including its
robust capitalisation. At end-June 2013, the equity-to-assets
ratio was 12.2%
and Fitch's calculated usable-to- required capital ratio was
18x. Capitalisation
increased in the financial year to June 2013, due to a limited
rise in the loan
portfolio, retained earnings and additional capital injections
under an on-going
capital increase. While slightly higher than peers, the
debt-to-equity ratio was
moderate at 375.8% at June-2013, and slightly improved from a
year earlier
(406.3%).
- As part of a capital increase approved in 2011 Fitch expects
IBRD to receive
another USD3.2bn paid-in capital by 2016. However,
capitalisation should not
materially improve as Fitch expects the loan portfolio to
increase, albeit at a
more moderate pace than in FY09-FY12. The bank also intends to
maintain yearly
transfers to the International Development Association (IDA),
another branch of
the World Bank Group focused on concessional lending.
- IBRD traditionally holds fewer treasury assets than its 'AAA'
peers; treasury
assets covered 97.9% of short-term liabilities at end-June 2013
while the ratio
is frequently around 200% for peers. However, IBRD's
diversified, unchallenged
market access and short-term duration of treasury assets limit
liquidity risk,
which Fitch considers as low. IBRD's risk management of treasury
assets is
cautious with the estimated average rating of treasury assets at
'AA' at
end-June 2013.
- Credit risk of the loan portfolio is excellent. Loans extended
to
investment-grade borrowers accounted for 79.3% of gross loans at
end-June 2013,
higher than peers. As IBRD's loan portfolio is exclusively
directed to
sovereigns, it is protected by its preferred creditor status; at
end-June 2013,
the only non-performing loan (NPL) was to Zimbabwe (0.3% of
gross loans). Loans
to Iran (0.5% of gross loans) were temporarily placed in
non-accrual status in
July because of technical difficulties in servicing debt under
enhanced
sanctions, but the arrears were cleared in September 2013.
- IBRD's main risk stems from a high concentration of its loan
portfolio. At
end-June 2013, the largest and five largest loans accounted
respectively for
37.7% and 162.4% of equity. Though high compared with commercial
banks, such
concentration is in line with 'AAA'-rated multilateral
development banks (MDBs).
The five largest borrowers (Mexico, Turkey, China, India, and
Brazil) were all
investment-grade at end-June 2013 and were geographically
diversified.
- Shareholder support, which is a secondary rating driver, is
strong. The
estimated average rating of callable capital was 'A' and 48.4%
of callable
capital was provided by member states rated 'AA-' or above at
end-June 2013.
Willingness to support is also strong: reputational risk of not
honouring
commitments to the World Bank group is high given the
international visibility
of the institution. Given that the rating is more reliant on
intrinsic strengths
than on support, it would be resilient to a downgrade of the US
(AAA/RWN) to the
'AA' rating category.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that downside
risks to the 'AAA'
rating are currently not material. However, the negative ratings
triggers that
could, individually or collectively affect IBRD's ratings, are
the following:
- A prolonged, significant decline in capitalisation resulting
from a
materialisation of credit risk, particularly an invalidation of
the bank's
preferred creditor status on one of the largest exposures
- A structural decline of liquidity associated with weakening
market access
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of assumptions
as follows:
- Fitch assumes that borrowing member states, even if
experiencing severe
difficulties (such as Argentina (CC)), will preserve the bank's
preferred
creditor status should they decide to default selectively to
their creditors
- Fitch assumes that IBRD will maintain a cautious stance on
risk management and
governance
An adverse change to the above assumptions could be detrimental
to IBRD's
ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 82
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Theresa Paiz
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0534
Committee Chairperson
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 33
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Rating Multilateral Development Banks',
dated 23 May 2012,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Multilateral Development Banks
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
