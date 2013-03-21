(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
International Personal
Finance Plc's (IPF) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB+', Short-term
IDR at 'B' and senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'. The Outlook on
the IDR is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
IPF's ratings reflect significant credit, operational,
regulatory and FX risks
arising from unsecured home-collected lending in emerging
markets, as well as
IPF's modest business scale and limited funding diversification,
entirely
reliant on wholesale funds. These risks would normally cap the
ratings firmly
below investment grade. However, uplift to the IDR is provided
by the company's
modest leverage, strong cash and capital generation and robust
risk management.
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect continued strong
underlying
profitability in its major operating markets in 2012, modest
leverage and an
improved equity base helped by strong capital generation.
Although Fitch expects
revenue growth and diversification to continue as IPF expands
into new markets
(Bulgaria and Lithuania) and develops new products in 2013, it
will likely take
several years for the benefits to become material.
Strong underlying profitability in its major operating markets
in 2012 was
mostly sustained by revenue growth backed by steady growth of
receivables in
operating countries. While arrears continued to be a significant
part of IPF's
business model (25% of gross receivables were over 90 days
overdue at end-2012),
they are monitored centrally on a weekly basis and underwriting
is adjusted
accordingly.
IPF is not allowed to take deposits and is fully reliant on
bonds and bank
facilities. Liquidity and refinancing risks are partly mitigated
by the cash
generative nature of IPF's business and short-term nature of its
lending, which
could allow rapid de-leveraging in case of need. During 2012,
key bank
facilities were extended to 2015 and IPF accessed the wholesale
markets for
funding throughout the financial crisis with no major
difficulties. Fitch's base
case is that IPF will continue to be able to issue in the
markets in 2013. This
was tested with a GBP11m Hungarian forint issue in January 2013.
Moreover, IPF
had GBP159.5m funding headroom at end-2012, which in Fitch's
view provides an
additional cushion to fund business expansion should wholesale
markets become
disrupted.
Profit before tax declined by 10% in 2012, mostly affected by
weaker FX rates
(GBP14.9m), one-off restructuring costs (GBP4.8m) in the UK head
office and
higher early settlement rebates (ESR) costs (GBP10.8m) due to
the implementation
of the EU Consumer Credit Directive in Poland and Czech Republic
in 2011.
Excluding these, underlying pre-tax profit improved by GBP20.3m
yoy, mostly
driven by strong loan and revenue growth in Poland, Hungary and
Mexico.
Impairment charges slightly weakened to 27% of revenues (2011:
26%), although
they remained at acceptable levels and in line with previous
years. Moreover,
given IPF's business model, earnings volatility will remain
linked to FX
changes.
IPF is also exposed to significant regulatory risks and 2013
revenues will
continue to be affected by additional ESR costs in Poland
(expected GBP10-15m).
The continuing regulatory scrutiny of consumer credit also
presents further
risks to IPF's business model.
Leverage (debt to tangible equity) is modest and fell to 0.8x at
end-2012 (2011:
0.9x). Surplus capital is returned to shareholders via dividends
(25% pay-out
ratio) and share buybacks (GBP25m in 2012).
RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Upside potential to the IDRs is limited in the short to medium
term given its
full reliance on wholesale funding, the relatively small scale
of the business,
lack of diversification and significant credit risk from
unsecured lending in
emerging markets. The ratings could be downgraded if there was
an increase in
leverage, significant deterioration in the funding position,
asset quality and
performance, or a threat to the business model due to regulatory
or competitive
challenges.
The group's senior debt ratings are sensitive to a change in the
IDR.
