(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed International Personal Finance Plc's (IPF) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+', Short-term IDR at 'B' and senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT IPF's ratings reflect significant credit, operational, regulatory and FX risks arising from unsecured home-collected lending in emerging markets, as well as IPF's modest business scale and limited funding diversification, entirely reliant on wholesale funds. These risks would normally cap the ratings firmly below investment grade. However, uplift to the IDR is provided by the company's modest leverage, strong cash and capital generation and robust risk management. The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect continued strong underlying profitability in its major operating markets in 2012, modest leverage and an improved equity base helped by strong capital generation. Although Fitch expects revenue growth and diversification to continue as IPF expands into new markets (Bulgaria and Lithuania) and develops new products in 2013, it will likely take several years for the benefits to become material. Strong underlying profitability in its major operating markets in 2012 was mostly sustained by revenue growth backed by steady growth of receivables in operating countries. While arrears continued to be a significant part of IPF's business model (25% of gross receivables were over 90 days overdue at end-2012), they are monitored centrally on a weekly basis and underwriting is adjusted accordingly. IPF is not allowed to take deposits and is fully reliant on bonds and bank facilities. Liquidity and refinancing risks are partly mitigated by the cash generative nature of IPF's business and short-term nature of its lending, which could allow rapid de-leveraging in case of need. During 2012, key bank facilities were extended to 2015 and IPF accessed the wholesale markets for funding throughout the financial crisis with no major difficulties. Fitch's base case is that IPF will continue to be able to issue in the markets in 2013. This was tested with a GBP11m Hungarian forint issue in January 2013. Moreover, IPF had GBP159.5m funding headroom at end-2012, which in Fitch's view provides an additional cushion to fund business expansion should wholesale markets become disrupted. Profit before tax declined by 10% in 2012, mostly affected by weaker FX rates (GBP14.9m), one-off restructuring costs (GBP4.8m) in the UK head office and higher early settlement rebates (ESR) costs (GBP10.8m) due to the implementation of the EU Consumer Credit Directive in Poland and Czech Republic in 2011. Excluding these, underlying pre-tax profit improved by GBP20.3m yoy, mostly driven by strong loan and revenue growth in Poland, Hungary and Mexico. Impairment charges slightly weakened to 27% of revenues (2011: 26%), although they remained at acceptable levels and in line with previous years. Moreover, given IPF's business model, earnings volatility will remain linked to FX changes. IPF is also exposed to significant regulatory risks and 2013 revenues will continue to be affected by additional ESR costs in Poland (expected GBP10-15m). The continuing regulatory scrutiny of consumer credit also presents further risks to IPF's business model. Leverage (debt to tangible equity) is modest and fell to 0.8x at end-2012 (2011: 0.9x). Surplus capital is returned to shareholders via dividends (25% pay-out ratio) and share buybacks (GBP25m in 2012). RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT Upside potential to the IDRs is limited in the short to medium term given its full reliance on wholesale funding, the relatively small scale of the business, lack of diversification and significant credit risk from unsecured lending in emerging markets. The ratings could be downgraded if there was an increase in leverage, significant deterioration in the funding position, asset quality and performance, or a threat to the business model due to regulatory or competitive challenges. The group's senior debt ratings are sensitive to a change in the IDR. 