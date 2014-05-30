(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based
International
Personal Finance Plc's (IPF) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB+',
Short-term IDR at 'B' and senior unsecured debt rating at 'BB+'.
The Outlook on
the IDR is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings reflect IPF's proven track record in providing
unsecured
home-collected loans to non-standard borrowers in emerging
markets. IPF has
demonstrated to be a high-margin cash-generative business and
has consistently
reported strong and stable recurrent profitability over the
years. Profits have
regularly fed into capital, leading to modest leverage which in
Fitch's view
supports the ratings.
The ratings also reflect IPF's high credit, operational,
regulatory and FX risks
arising from its presence in and exposure to emerging markets as
well as IPF's
modest business scale and full reliance on market funding. These
risks and the
unsecured nature of its business currently cap the ratings below
investment
grade.
Continuing regulatory scrutiny on consumer credit acts as a
potential negative
rating driver for IPF. In particular, it continues to face
significant
regulatory risks stemming from fairly frequent investigations
into high-cost
credit.
IPF reported sound pre-tax profits (PBT) in 2013, backed by
business expansion
across all operating countries. Group revenues grew 10.6% (at
constant exchange
rates, CERs) mostly driven by Poland, Mexico and the Czech
Republic. Although
Fitch expects revenue growth and diversification to continue as
IPF expands into
new markets and develops new products, it will likely take
several years for new
initiatives to contribute materially to results. Poland and the
Czech Republic
will continue to be main contributors to the group's PBT. Fitch
expects earnings
to remain exposed to FX volatility.
IPF's business model is characterised by significant arrears,
but the proportion
of impairment to revenues has remained stable over time. IPF's
risk controls and
management are robust but Fitch acknowledges that IPF is rapidly
growing its
business and receivables in some of its markets, including
Mexico, and has
relaxed credit conditions in some other markets such as Hungary.
Rapid growth
could eventually put pressure on leverage and asset quality
through higher
impairments. Nonetheless, the level of impaired receivables over
90 days overdue
has remained stable at 25% of gross receivables and impairments
have been within
the target of 25%-30% of revenues.
IPF is not allowed to take deposits and is fully reliant on
market funding.
Although Fitch acknowledges that the company has made efforts to
achieve
diversification through market issuance, it remains fully
reliant on bonds and
bank facilities. However, refinancing risk is somewhat mitigated
by the short
duration of the credit it provides and the company's sound track
record of
wholesale market access in its operating countries. During 2013
IPF continued to
issue bonds in its local markets and in April 2014 it managed to
refinance its
eurobond maturing in 2015 at a much lower cost, extending the
maturity of a
significant portion of its funding to 2021. Moreover, IPF had
GBP175m funding
headroom at end-2013, which in Fitch's view provides an
additional funding
source to fund business expansion should wholesale markets
become disrupted.
At end-2013, the group revised the targeted equity/receivables
ratio to 50% from
55% and aims to gradually reduce the ratio to 45%. However,
Fitch continues to
view this level as comfortable for the rating level and slightly
more
conservative than peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch does not envisage taking positive or negative rating
action in the medium
term on IPF, as reflected in the Stable Outlook.
Upside potential to the IDRs is limited given IPF's reliance on
home-collected
credit, significant risks from unsecured lending in emerging
markets and lack of
revenue diversification.
The ratings could be downgraded should there be an increase in
leverage; a
significant deterioration in its funding position; if IPF faces
greater
refinancing risk because of weakened market conditions; if
arrears increase
significantly and performance deteriorates materially or if the
business model
is threatened by further regulatory or competitive challenges.
IPF's senior debt rating is driven by the company's Long-term
IDR and is
therefore sensitive to changes in the latter.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maria Rivas
Director
+44 20 3530 1163
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Natalia Shakhina
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1577
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
