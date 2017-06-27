(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banca
Popolare di
Vicenza's (Vicenza) Long-and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'D'
from 'CCC' and 'C' respectively and removed them from Rating
Watch Evolving
(RWE). Fitch also downgraded Vicenza's Viability Rating (VR) to
'f' from 'cc'.
The Rating Watch on Vicenza's senior debt has been revised to
Positive (RWP)
from RWE.
Fitch has also affirmed Intesa Sanpaolo's (IntesaSP) IDRs and VR
at 'BBB'/'F2'
and 'bbb' respectively. The Outlook on Intesa is Stable. At the
same time Fitch
has affirmed Veneto Banca's state-guaranteed notes at 'BBB'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The rating action follows the announcement that Vicenza and
Veneto Banca were
placed into liquidation after the Italian government passed a
law decree (n.99,
25 June 2017) on Sunday. On 23 June, the European Central Bank
determined that
the banks were 'failing or likely to fail' as a result of lack
of capital and,
on the same date, the Single Resolution Board concluded that a
resolution action
was not necessary in the public interest, so that normal Italian
insolvency
proceedings would achieve the resolution objectives.
The decree includes the sale of certain bank assets and
liabilities to IntesaSP.
These assets include performing loans, financial assets, tax
assets, customer
deposits, senior bonds (including state-guaranteed notes),
assets under
management and administration, branches and staff as well as
certain
subsidiaries. IntesaSP has not acquired the two banks' equity
and subordinated
debt as well as claims, litigations, non-performing exposures
and other
subsidiaries and shareholdings. The terms of the transaction
allow IntesaSP to
return the assets and liabilities to the two banks if the
government decree is
not converted into law, which requires a vote in both chambers
of the Italian
government within 60 days of the government decree being
promulgated, or if the
final law results in an increased cost to IntesaSP.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Vicenza
The downgrade of Vicenza's Long- and Short-Term IDRs to 'D' and
of the VR to 'f'
reflects that the bank has been placed into liquidation.
The RWP on Vicenza's senior unsecured bonds reflects Fitch's
expectation that
these will be upgraded to the same level as IntesaSP's senior
debt once the
government decree has been converted into law, which will make
the transfer of
senior debt to IntesaSP final.
IntesaSP
The affirmation of the ratings reflects our opinion that the
transaction does
not affect the VR of the bank. We believe that the transaction
is neutral to the
bank's risk appetite, capitalisation and asset quality.
IntesaSP receives a cash contribution from the Italian
government to cover the
impact of the asset transfer on its capital ratios, which will
allow the bank to
maintain a transitional CET1 ratio of 12.5%. The cash
contribution will also
cover integration and rationalisation costs related to the
acquisition. In
addition, the government will guarantee against potential risks,
obligations and
claims on IntesaSP related to events prior to the sale.
Vicenza's and Veneto's
non-performing exposures will remain in the banks that have been
placed under
liquidation. IntesaSP has the right to return up to EUR4 billion
high-risk
performing loans to the banks in liquidation by 31 December 2020
if these loans
become impaired. In total, IntesaSP will receive EUR4.875
billion in cash from
the Italian government and EUR1.5 billion as public guarantees
against potential
legal risks.
IntesaSP's ratings continue to reflect the bank's diversified
and stable
business model, combined with a leading domestic franchise in
various market
segments, which will become stronger in North-Eastern Italy
following the
transfer of Vicenza's and Veneto Banca's selected activities.
IntesaSP's company
profile has helped the group generate profitability that has
remained above
domestic peers' in a challenging operating environment. The
bank's sound
execution track record has enabled IntesaSP to generate
consistent profitability
through the economic cycle, which differentiates the bank from
its domestic
peers. The ratings further reflect Fitch's view of the group's
resilient
capitalisation and robust funding structure, but also the
group's asset quality,
which remains weak compared with international peers, and a high
level of
unreserved impaired loans, which weighs on capitalisation.
IntesaSP's Short-Term IDR of 'F2' is the higher of the two
possibilities for a
'BBB' Long-Term IDR under our criteria, reflecting that the
bank's short-term
liquidity profile is supported by ready access to central bank
facilities given
the ECB's accommodative policy.
The ratings of the senior debt issued by IntesaSP's funding
vehicles, Intesa
Sanpaolo Bank Ireland, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg, S.A. and
Intesa Funding
LLC, are equalised with that of the parent because the debt is
unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by IntesaSP and Fitch expects the
parent to honour
this guarantee.
DCR
IntesaSP
IntesaSP's DCR is at the same level as the bank's Long-Term IDRs
because in
Italy derivative counterparties have no preferential legal
status over other
senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
Vicenza, IntesaSP
Despite Vicenza's senior creditors suffering no losses as a
result of the
regulatory action, the SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that
although external
support is possible it cannot be relied upon. Senior creditors
can no longer
expect to receive full extraordinary support from the sovereign
in the event
that the bank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for
eurozone banks
provide a framework for the resolution of banks that requires
senior creditors
to participate in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Vicenza, IntesaSP
The subordinated Tier 2 debt issued by Vicenza is downgraded to
'C'/Recovery
Rating 'RR6' to reflect poor recovery prospects for the
subordinated bondholders
that remain in the bank that is being liquidated. The Italian
state will become
a senior creditor of the liquidated bank, which means that
recovery prospects
for junior creditors out of the liquidation are poor.
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital securities issued by
IntesaSP are
notched down from the VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment
of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles.
Tier 2 subordinated debt is rated one notch below the VR for
loss severity to
reflect below-average recovery prospects. No notching is applied
for incremental
non-performance risk because write-down of the notes will only
occur once the
point of non-viability is reached and there is no coupon
flexibility before
non-viability.
The legacy Upper Tier 2 debt rating reflects its higher loss
severity given its
subordination to senior unsecured and subordinated Tier 2
obligations (two
notches) and incremental non-performance risk (one notch) for
its cumulative
coupon deferral subject to constraints.
Legacy Tier 1 notes are notched down four times from the VR, two
notches for
loss severity for deep subordination and another two for
non-performance risk as
coupon deferral is constrained by look-back clauses.
Additional Tier 1 notes are rated five notches below the VR, two
notches for
loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors and three
notches for
incremental non-performance risk, the latter notching reflecting
the
instruments' fully discretionary interest payment.
SENIOR STATE-GUARANTEED SECURITIES
Vicenza, Veneto Banca
The long-term rating of the state-guaranteed debt is based on
Italy's direct,
unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the issues, which
covers payments of
both principal and interest. Italy's guarantee was issued by the
Ministry of
Economy and Finance under Law Decree 23 December 2016, n. 237,
subsequently
converted into law 15/2017. The ratings reflect Fitch's
expectation that Italy
will honour the guarantee provided to the noteholders in a full
and timely
manner. The state guarantee ranks pari passu with Italy's other
unsecured and
unguaranteed senior obligations. As a result, the notes'
long-term ratings are
in line with Italy's 'BBB' Long-Term IDR.
Under the decree, the notes are being transferred to IntesaSP.
IntesaSP will
have the right to cancel the guarantee.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Vicenza
Fitch expects to withdraw Vicenza's IDRs and VR once the decree
is converted
into law without material amendments and the sale is formally
completed in line
with original expectations. Fitch expects to simultaneously
upgrade Vicenza's
senior unsecured debt that has been transferred to IntesaSP to
'BBB', in line
with IntesaSP's senior debt rating. If the decree is not
converted into law or
if the transaction does not proceed as planned, which Fitch
currently does not
expect, the senior debt would likely be downgraded as losses to
senior creditors
would become more likely.
IntesaSP
IntesaSP's ratings could be downgraded if the bank does not meet
its impaired
loan reduction targets and its capital remains highly exposed to
unreserved
impaired loans. Similarly, deterioration in the bank's funding
and liquidity
would put pressure on the ratings, as would prioritising
dividend distribution
over capital retention in case of need. IntesaSP's ratings
remain sensitive to
deterioration in the operating environment in Italy and to
Italy's sovereign
ratings.
Its Short-Term IDR would be downgraded if the bank is unable to
successfully
manage the tapered ECB asset buying programme and replace
central bank funding
with market funding.
An upgrade of the ratings would require a significant
improvement of the bank's
asset quality and, given the bank's overwhelmingly domestic
operations, an
upgrade of Italy's sovereign rating.
The ratings of the senior debt issued by Intesa Sanpaolo Bank
Ireland, Intesa
Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg, S.A. and Intesa Funding LLC are
sensitive to the same
considerations that affect the senior unsecured debt issued by
the parent.
DCR
IntesaSP
The DCR is sensitive to changes to IntesaSP's Long-Term IDR.
SR AND SRF
IntesaSP, Vicenza
An upgrade of the SR and any upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support Italian
banks. While
not impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
We expect to withdraw Vicenza's SR and SRF once the other issuer
ratings are
withdrawn.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
IntesaSP, Vicenza
IntesaSP's subordinated debt and hybrid securities' ratings are
primarily
sensitive to changes in the VR, from which they are notched. The
ratings are
also sensitive to a change in the notes' notching, which could
arise if Fitch
changes its assessment of their non-performance relative to the
risk captured in
the VRs or their expected loss severity. For Additional Tier 1
issues this could
reflect a change in capital management or flexibility, or an
unexpected shift in
regulatory buffers and requirements, for example.
We expect to withdraw Vicenza's subordinated debt once we
withdraw the bank's
other ratings.
SENIOR STATE-GUARANTEED SECURITIES
Vicenza,Veneto Banca
The notes' ratings are sensitive to changes in Italy's Long-Term
IDR.
If IntesaSP decides to cancel the guarantees on this senior
debt, Fitch will no
longer rate the notes based on the guarantee but might assign
ratings based on
IntesaSP's senior debt rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
Vicenza
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'D' from at 'CCC'/RWE
Short-Term IDR: downgraded to 'D' from 'C'/RWE
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'f' from 'cc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Long-term senior unsecured notes and EMTN programme: 'CCC'/'RR4'
placed on RWP
from RWE
Short-term rating on EMTN programme: 'C' placed on RWP from RWE
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'C'/'RR6' from 'CC'/'RR5'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Veneto Banca
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
IntesaSP
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
DCR: affirmed at 'BBB (dcr)'
Senior debt (including debt issuance programmes): affirmed at
'BBB'/'F2'
Commercial paper/certificate of deposit programmes: affirmed at
'F2'
Short-term deposits: affirmed at 'F2'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBBemr'
Subordinated Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated upper Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB-'
AT1 notes: affirmed at 'B+'
Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Ireland plc
Commercial paper/short-term debt affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg, S.A.
Commercial paper/short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Intesa Funding LLC
US commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F2'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
