(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, February 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Intesa Sanpaolo
S.p.A.'s (IntesaSP) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+' and its
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. Fitch has also affirmed
subsidiary Banca IMI's
Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Negative. A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
In addition, Fitch has assigned 'BBB+(dcr)' Derivative
Counterparty Ratings
(DCRs) to IntesaSP and Banca IMI as part of its roll-out of DCRs
to significant
derivative counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs are
issuer ratings
and express Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerability to
default under
derivative contracts with third-party, non-government
counterparties.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VRs, IDRS, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT
IntesaSP's Long-Term IDR is driven by the bank's VR, which
reflects the
diversified and stable business model of IntesaSP, combined with
its leading
domestic franchise in various market segments. IntesaSP's
company profile has
helped the group to generate profitability that has remained
above domestic
peers' in a challenging operating environment. The bank's good
execution track
record has enabled it to generate consistent profitability
through the economic
cycle, which differentiates the bank domestically.
The ratings also reflect Fitch's view of the group's resilient
capitalisation
and robust funding structure, but also the group's asset
quality, which remains
weak compared with international peers, and the high level of
unreserved
impaired loans, which weighs on capitalisation.
The Negative Outlook primarily reflects Fitch's view that
IntesaSP's ratings are
likely to be downgraded if Italy's Long-Term IDR (BBB+/Negative)
is downgraded
as Fitch believes a further deterioration in the Italian
operating environment
poses a downside risk to the bank.
IntesaSP's diversified revenues, which include a high portion of
fee income,
have helped the group's performance, which has proved more
resilient to the
low-interest rate environment than its domestic peers. Operating
profitability
also benefits from a limited contribution from more volatile
gains on
securities, which renders IntesaSP's revenue structure more
reliable than
peers'. The bank generated some one-off gains in 2016, which it
used to increase
the coverage of its impaired exposures, for loan write offs and
to offset
extraordinary charges related to the banking sector.
IntesaSP's asset quality is its key weakness. IntesaSP's asset
quality metrics
compare well domestically but, despite some modest improvements,
remain weaker
than those seen at international peers. However, IntesaSP has
started to address
its large portfolio of impaired loans by increasing write-offs,
higher coverage
and some limited portfolio disposals. Together with a reduced
inflow of new
impaired loans, slightly improved recoveries and mild increase
in lending
volumes, this led to an improvement in the bank's gross impaired
loan ratio to
about 15% at end-2016 from 17% at end-2015. In our opinion, the
coverage of
impaired loans at 52.5% at end-2016 was adequate. The bank
targets a 10.5% gross
impaired loan ratio by end-2019, which Fitch believes is
achievable. However,
IntesaSP's strategy to target a gradual workout of impaired
loans means that
future improvements in asset quality ratios will at least partly
depend on
Italy's operating environment.
Unreserved impaired loans still represented above 70% of Fitch
Core Capital at
end-2016, but improved from over 80% at end-2015. The
granularity of the group's
loan exposure partly mitigates the risk of sudden shocks in
asset performance.
Fitch believes that this ratio could improve in the medium-term
if IntesaSP
manages to improve asset quality. The bank maintains regulatory
capital ratios
with satisfactory buffers above regulatory requirements: at
end-2016, IntesaSP
reported a 12.9% fully-loaded CET1 ratio and a 6.3% leverage
ratio.
IntesaSP's funding is adequately diversified and benefits from
stable and ample
customer deposits and from an established access to different
forms of wholesale
funding. Liquidity is stable and backed by a large portfolio of
liquid assets,
which provides an adequate buffer of unencumbered assets.
Fitch has assigned a DCR to IntesaSP since the bank has
significant derivatives
activity and is swap counterparty to Fitch-rated structured
finance
transactions. The DCR is at the same level as the Long-Term IDR
because in
Italy, derivative counterparties have no preferential legal
status over other
senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
The ratings of the senior debt issued by IntesaSP's funding
vehicles, Intesa
Sanpaolo Bank Ireland, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg, S.A. and
Intesa Funding
LLC, are equalised with that of the parent since it is
unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed by IntesaSP.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
IntesaSP's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors
cannot rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that the
bank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD)
and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks
provide a framework
for resolving banks that require senior creditors participating
in losses, if
necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the bank
are all notched
down from IntesaSP's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of
each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
AT1 notes are rated five notches below the bank's VR, comprising
two notches for
loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors and three
notches for
incremental non-performance risk relative to the VR. The
notching for
non-performance risk reflects the instruments' fully
discretionary interest
payment.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The ratings of IntesaSP's Italian subsidiary Banca IMI reflect
Fitch's view of
its core function and extremely high integration within the
group.
Fitch has assigned a DCR to Banca IMI since the bank has
significant derivatives
activity and is swap counterparty to some Fitch-rated structured
finance
transactions. The DCR is at the same level as the Long-Term IDR
because under
Italian legislation, derivative counterparties have no
preferential status over
other senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VRs, IDRS, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT
IntesaSP's ratings are primarily sensitive to deterioration in
the operating
environment in Italy and to Italy's sovereign ratings. If
Italy's sovereign
rating is downgraded, IntesaSP's VR, IDRs, DCR and debt ratings
would be
downgraded.
IntesaSP's ratings could also be downgraded if the bank does not
meet its
impaired loan reduction targets and its capital remains highly
exposed to
unreserved impaired loans. Similarly, deterioration in the
bank's funding and
liquidity would put pressure on the ratings, as would
prioritising dividend
distribution over capital retention in case of need.
The ratings of the senior debt issued by Intesa Sanpaolo Bank
Ireland, Intesa
Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg, S.A. and Intesa Funding LLC, are
sensitive to the same
considerations that affect the senior unsecured debt issued by
the parent.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support
IntesaSP. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of the securities are sensitive to a change in the
bank's VR. The
ratings are also sensitive to a change in the notes' notching,
which could arise
if Fitch changes its assessment of their non-performance
relative to the risk
captured in the VR. For AT1 issues this could reflect a change
in capital
management or flexibility or an unexpected shift in regulatory
buffers and
requirements, for example.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
As Banca IMI's ratings are based on its parent's Long-Term IDR,
they are
sensitive to changes in IntesaSP's propensity to provide support
respectively
and to changes in the parent's Long-Term IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
IntesaSP
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'BBB+(dcr)'
Senior debt (including debt issuance programmes): affirmed at
'BBB+'/ 'F2'
Commercial paper/certificate of deposit programmes: affirmed at
'F2'
Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F2'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+emr'
Subordinated lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated upper Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB'
AT1 notes: affirmed at 'BB-'
Banca IMI S.p.A.:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'BBB+(dcr)'
Senior debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at 'BBB+'
Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Ireland plc:
Commercial paper/short-term debt affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg, S.A.:
Commercial paper/short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Intesa Funding LLC:
US commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Valeria Pasto
Analyst
+39 02 879087 298
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39
02 879 087 281,
Email: stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019266
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
