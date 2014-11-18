(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Intesa
Sanpaolo Vita's
(ISV)'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. Fitch
has also affirmed
ISV's subordinated notes at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ISV's rating reflects the company's strong franchise in Italy,
solid albeit
volatile profitability, adequate capital and low financial
leverage. Offsetting
this, ISV's operations are concentrated in Italy and there is
high concentration
risk in its investments as ISV holds a large amount of Italian
sovereign and
corporate debt (EUR39.7bn at group level at end-2013 or 10.9x
consolidated
shareholders' funds).
ISV distributes its insurance products through Intesa Sanpaolo's
(ISP;
BBB+/Stable) branches. ISP is ISV's ultimate parent and the
second-largest
Italian bank by total assets. ISV is part of ISP's wealth
management offer. Its
risk management is also highly integrated within ISP, which
manages capital at
the group level. Fitch views ISV as an important contributor to
ISP's financial
performance and believes support would be forthcoming if needed.
Total life premiums increased by 93.7% yoy in 2013. The life
business of ISV
continued to grow strongly in 1H2014 (+71%). This trend is
explained by the
intrinsically volatile nature of the bancassurance business in
Italy. ISV
provides solutions to ISP network for sales of single-premium
savings-type
products.
From a Prism factor-based capital model perspective, ISV scored
'Adequate' based
on year-end 2013 results. The score was 'Strong' in 2012 and
2011, but fell in
2013 due to the strong growth of the business and the dividend
paid to ISV's
parent company ISP. However, ISV's consolidated Solvency I ratio
was a strong
190% at end-2013 (and calculated under prudent assumptions),
only marginally
down from 197% in 2012. It was a relatively low 136% at
end-2011, when Italian
sovereign bond prices were under pressure. Fitch expects ISV's
capital to remain
supportive of its rating.
ISV's Fitch-calculated financial leverage was low in 2013,
although it has
increased in 2012 following the issuance of subordinated debt,
which Fitch
treats as debt in its financial leverage calculation. In
September 2013, ISV
successfully placed EUR500m five-year dated subordinated notes,
enhancing its
financial flexibility.
Low interest rates are a key risk for ISV's business, as a
significant
proportion of the in-force life reserves carries financial
guarantees. However,
ISV's reduction of minimum guarantees on new sales (0% for the
newest products)
is a mitigating factor. Furthermore, most new guarantees apply
only at maturity,
rather than accruing year by year, allowing ISV greater
flexibility in dealing
with low investment returns in any particular year.
In addition, ISV's investment yield excluding unrealised gains
is sufficient to
cover the guarantees. This means that ISV can build up extra
buffers without the
need to realise some of these gains to meet the guarantees,
which are adequately
covered by the income on the assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ISV's rating could be downgraded if ISP's ratings are
downgraded. Conversely,
the rating could be upgraded if the bank's ratings are upgraded,
and if ISV
continues to make a positive contribution to ISP's financial
performance.
