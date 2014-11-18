(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Intesa Sanpaolo Vita's (ISV)'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. Fitch has also affirmed ISV's subordinated notes at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS ISV's rating reflects the company's strong franchise in Italy, solid albeit volatile profitability, adequate capital and low financial leverage. Offsetting this, ISV's operations are concentrated in Italy and there is high concentration risk in its investments as ISV holds a large amount of Italian sovereign and corporate debt (EUR39.7bn at group level at end-2013 or 10.9x consolidated shareholders' funds). ISV distributes its insurance products through Intesa Sanpaolo's (ISP; BBB+/Stable) branches. ISP is ISV's ultimate parent and the second-largest Italian bank by total assets. ISV is part of ISP's wealth management offer. Its risk management is also highly integrated within ISP, which manages capital at the group level. Fitch views ISV as an important contributor to ISP's financial performance and believes support would be forthcoming if needed. Total life premiums increased by 93.7% yoy in 2013. The life business of ISV continued to grow strongly in 1H2014 (+71%). This trend is explained by the intrinsically volatile nature of the bancassurance business in Italy. ISV provides solutions to ISP network for sales of single-premium savings-type products. From a Prism factor-based capital model perspective, ISV scored 'Adequate' based on year-end 2013 results. The score was 'Strong' in 2012 and 2011, but fell in 2013 due to the strong growth of the business and the dividend paid to ISV's parent company ISP. However, ISV's consolidated Solvency I ratio was a strong 190% at end-2013 (and calculated under prudent assumptions), only marginally down from 197% in 2012. It was a relatively low 136% at end-2011, when Italian sovereign bond prices were under pressure. Fitch expects ISV's capital to remain supportive of its rating. ISV's Fitch-calculated financial leverage was low in 2013, although it has increased in 2012 following the issuance of subordinated debt, which Fitch treats as debt in its financial leverage calculation. In September 2013, ISV successfully placed EUR500m five-year dated subordinated notes, enhancing its financial flexibility. Low interest rates are a key risk for ISV's business, as a significant proportion of the in-force life reserves carries financial guarantees. However, ISV's reduction of minimum guarantees on new sales (0% for the newest products) is a mitigating factor. Furthermore, most new guarantees apply only at maturity, rather than accruing year by year, allowing ISV greater flexibility in dealing with low investment returns in any particular year. In addition, ISV's investment yield excluding unrealised gains is sufficient to cover the guarantees. This means that ISV can build up extra buffers without the need to realise some of these gains to meet the guarantees, which are adequately covered by the income on the assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES ISV's rating could be downgraded if ISP's ratings are downgraded. Conversely, the rating could be upgraded if the bank's ratings are upgraded, and if ISV continues to make a positive contribution to ISP's financial performance. Contact: Primary Analyst Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.