(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based department store operator Intime Retail (Group) Company Limited's (Intime) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) and senior unsecured rating at 'BB'. The Outlook for the IDRs are Negative. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn the ratings as Intime has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Intime. Intime's negative outlook reflects the company's weaker credit metrics following a period of high capex. Intime's deleveraging would only materialise when capex tapers from 2015 onwards. The current weak operating environment has also increased the uncertainty for Intime's store performance, which may also potentially delay the timing of the company's deleveraging. Contact: Primary Analyst Michelle Leong Associate Director +852 2263 9929 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Vicki Shen Associate Director +852 2263 9918 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.