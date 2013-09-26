(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Investimentos e
Participacoes em Infraestrutura S.A.- Invepar's (Invepar)
foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' and its
long-term national scale
rating at 'A(bra)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation of the ratings reflects the company's solid
business profile,
which is based upon its diversified portfolio of assets in
low-risk industries
that are related to Brazil's infrastructure sector. The rating
affirmations also
take into account the proven financial support from its main
shareholders,
Previ, Funcef and Petros (the three largest Brazilian pension
funds), along with
Group OAS. The ratings are constrained by the company's highly
leveraged capital
structure, which is due to its high level of investments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Low Business Risk and Growing EBITDAR
Invepar's ratings continue to reflect the group's diversified
portfolio within
Brazil's infrastructure sector. These assets have a stable track
record of
operations with improving cash flow generation. This provides a
high degree of
future cash flow earnings visibility.
Invepar's main assets are Linha Amarela S/A - LAMSA (Lamsa)
Concessionaria Auto
Raposo Tavares (CART), Concessionaria Litoral Norte S.A. - CLN
(CLN) and Via
Parque Rimac (Rimac) - all toll road companies; Concessao
Metroviaria do Rio de
Janeiro S.A. (Metro Rio), the subway system in Rio de Janeiro
City; and
Concessionaria Aeroporto Internacional de Guarulhos (GRU
Airport). Invepar's
portfolio also includes five joint ventures: Concessionaria
Bahia Norte S.A.
(CBN), Concessionaria Rota do Atlantico S.A. (CRA),
Concessionaria Via Rio S.A.
(Via Rio), Concessionaria VLT Carioca (VLT Carioca) and
Concessionaria Rio
Teresopolis S.A. (CRT). Invepar also holds a non-operational
company, Metrobarra
S.A. (Metrobarra), whose sole asset is a call of the concession
contract of line
4 of the Rio de Janeiro City's subway.
Financial Flexibility Provided by Shareholders
The shareholders of Invepar are the three largest Brazilian
pension funds,
Previ, Funcef and Petros, along with Group OAS (Fitch IDR of
'B'; national
rating 'BBB(bra)'), one of the largest companies in Brazil's
heavy construction
sector. The support of these shareholders is a key rating
consideration. Between
2009 and 2012, these entities jointly provided Invepar with
around BRL3 billion
of cash to fund its growth.
Guarulhos Project Increases Risks
The Guarulhos Airport project is still a concern because of the
uncertainties
surrounding the airport regulatory environment in Brazil. This
project is part
of the first lot of airport concessions in the country. In
addition, this
project is significantly leveraged, with projected capex of
BRL5.8 billion from
2012 to 2016 and a concession grant fee of BRL16.3 billion,
which will be paid
through 20 years of concessions payments of around BRL800
million per year. This
project is expected to cost Invepar around BRL1.4 billion from
2013 to 2017, in
total.
The likelihood of a positive rate of return for this project
strongly depends on
the ability of Invepar to capture a high level of commercial
revenues through
increasing capacity at the airport. Positively, Guarulhos is the
busiest airport
in Latin America and the main access to international flights in
Brazil. The
airport benefits from its location in the metropolitan region of
Sao Paulo
serving a population of 19.7 million people. Sao Paulo is the
highest income
region in the country, responsible for 33% of Brazilian GDP.
Strong EBITDAR Generation By 2014
Fitch believes that the potential for greater cash generation
for Invepar is
high from 2014 onwards, following the maturity of projects
currently in their
ramp-up phase, mainly CART, Lamsac and Guarulhos Airport. For
2016, Fitch
projects Invepar's consolidated EBITDAR to grow to between
BRL1.2 billion and
BRL1.5 billion, with close to 30% of EBITDAR deriving from
Guarulhos Airport.
Invepar generated consolidated EBITDAR of BRL678 million and
funds from
operations (FFO) of BRL1.7 billion during the LTM to June 30,
2013. These
results compare with EBITDAR of BRL434 million and FFO of BRL648
million in
2012.
Leverage Should Remain High
According to Fitch's base case scenario, Invepar's consolidated
net adjusted
debt-to-EBITDAR ratio excluding project finance debt is expected
to remain close
to 6.4x by the end of 2013. This level of leverage is higher
than the company's
net adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR ratios of 5.9x in 2011 and 6.0x in
2010. The
increase in leverage is the result of the issuance of long-term
debt for the
Guarulhos project, which will be being guaranteed by Invepar.
On a consolidated basis including project finance debt,
Invepar's net adjusted
debt ratio increased to 39.5x during the LTM ended June 30,
2013, from 9.0x in
2011. This huge increase in leverage is also related to the
addition of debt
related to the Guarulhos projection, whose proportional grant
fee to Invepar was
BRL5.7 billion. Increasing leverage ratios are partially
mitigated by the low
level of corporate debt at Invepar and by its positive track
record of tangible
shareholder support. In addition, the potential cash generation
from the
projects currently under development should also benefit the
group's credit
profile.
Fitch's base case scenario estimates that Invepar's subsidiaries
will distribute
around BRL120 million of dividends to the group by 2016. This is
based on
historical payments seen within the group. Supporting this
expectation, Invepar
received BRL63 million of dividends from mature assets Lamsa and
CRT during
2012. According to Fitch's expectations, dividends received are
likely to be
around BRL90 million during 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded following the development of the
new projects
which may lead to a more conservative capex level and,
consequently, a stronger
free cash flow generation. A decline in corporate leverage for a
sustained
period of time could also trigger a positive rating action.
Invepar's ratings could be downgraded if shareholders fail to
provide capital
injections, as needed. The ratings could also be downgraded in
the case of a
substantial deterioration in the performance of the group's
operating
subsidiaries. Increased corporate net leverage ratio to above
6.0x for a long
frame of time and relevant acquisitions/investments could also
result in a
negative rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gisele Paolino
Director
+55-21-4503-2624
Fitch Ratings Brasil LTDA
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 / 401-B
Rio de Janeiro, RJ 20010-010
Secondary Analyst
Ricardo Carvalho
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2627
Committee Chairperson
Mauro Storino
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2625
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'..
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', including 'Parent and
Subsidiary Rating
Linkage', dated Aug. 5, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.