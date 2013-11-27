Nov 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Investec Bank Plc's (IBP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT

IBP's ratings reflect its intrinsic strength. The ratings consider IBP's concentrated, albeit declining, property exposure and weak earnings as the bank has dealt with various challenges and the realignment of its business model over the past three years. The ratings also consider IBP's acceptable capitalisation, stable funding and strong liquidity.

Profitability has been under pressure since FY11 due to high loan impairment charges, primarily for exposure in Ireland and Australia, and reorganisation costs across the consolidated bank entity. Results in 1H14 continued to be affected by high operating expenses, mainly driven by redundancy costs in Australia as this operation is being downsized. Overall, the active reduction of the property loan book and Australian and Irish exposures should reduce credit tail risk and the wealth business should provide a stable, annuity source of income. However, the current low profitability reduces IBP's internal capital generation in the event of adverse credit events and acts as a constraint on the bank's Outlook in the near term.

IBP has been reducing its property exposure during the past three years, which had fallen to 32% of the loan book at end-1H14 (FYE11: 46%). Exposure to higher risk development and planning, which accounted for a large proportion of defaults, was also reduced significantly to GBP0.8bn or 10% of the loans at end-1H14.

IBP's Fitch-calculated non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio remained broadly stable at 4.6% at end-March 2013 (FYE13). Coverage of NPLs by reserves was a moderate 47% at FYE13, making the bank vulnerable to a fall in collateral values.

Liquidity remains strong with the total buffer of cash and near cash of c. 20% of total assets at end-1H14. Fitch views IBP's capitalisation, with a core Tier 1 ratio at 11.1% at end-1H14, as appropriate for its current rating and given the risks stemming from the concentrated property exposure and moderate reserve coverage. On a fully-loaded Basel III basis, IBP's common equity Tier 1 ratio was estimated to be 10.7% at end-1H14.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT

The Outlook on IBP's Long-term IDR is Negative. Downward pressure on the ratings could arise from a weakening of its capital position, for example if loan impairment charges are significantly higher than expected. Weakening of the bank's liquidity and funding profile could also be negative for the rating. The Outlook could be revised to Stable on demonstration of a longer-term improved earnings profile, which would enhance IBP's internal capital generation ability, and hence its financial flexibility in the event of adverse shocks.

The impairment charges and loan portfolio reductions in certain geographies have reduced the bank's asset quality tail risk, and operational costs associated with the realignment of the bank's business model should improve the sustainability of the earnings profile. However, this has not yet translated into a material improvement in capital flexibility from earnings.

Upside potential is limited in the short to medium term. Nevertheless, elimination of tail risks through significant further reductions in higher risk exposures to property, strengthening of capital and improved and stable profitability would be positive drivers.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

Fitch does not rely on the possibility of extraordinary support being made available to IBP by the UK government in its ratings. Fitch does not expect any change in its Support Rating and Support Rating Floor.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES

Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by IBP are all notched down from its 'bbb-' VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.

In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt are rated one notch below IBP's VR to reflect below average loss severity of this type of debt when compared to average recoveries.

The junior subordinated debt securities are rated three notches below IBP's VR to reflect below average loss severity risk of these securities when compared to average recoveries (one notch from the VR) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional two notches).

Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in IBP's VR.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

VR affirmed at 'bbb-'

Support Rating affirmed at '5'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'

Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB-'

Senior unsecured certificates of deposit affirmed at Long-term 'BBB-' and Short-term 'F3'

Senior unsecured EMTN Programme affirmed at Long-term 'BBB-' and Short-term 'F3' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB+'