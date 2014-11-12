(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Investec Bank plc's (IBP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT IBP's IDR is driven by its VR, which considers the ongoing stabilisation of the bank's asset quality and improving profitability and capitalisation, supported by sales of less core non-UK operations. The ratings are also underpinned by IBP's comfortable funding and liquidity profile but also take into account its concentrated (albeit declining) property exposure and appetite for higher risk assets, such as its investment portfolio and structured credit exposures. Since FYE14, IBP and its parent company, Investec plc, have announced sales of a number of subsidiaries. These sales should overall be capital accretive for IBP and also reduce the bank's tail risks and simplify its business model. In July 2014, IBP completed the sale of its professional finance, asset finance and leasing businesses and its deposit book in Australia (structured as sale of Investec Bank (Australia) Limited) at an AUD210m (around GBP116m) premium to its net asset value. In September, Investec plc also agreed the sale (still subject to regulatory approval) of its UK subprime mortgage subsidiary, Kensington and its Irish mortgage business, Start, which included Kensington new prime mortgage loans and a number of high-yield residential mortgage portfolios previously booked at IBP. Fitch views IBP's capitalisation as moderate, with a 10.7% common equity Tier 1 capital ratio at end-March 2014 (FYE14) in light of the bank's exposure to higher risk sectors such as property planning and development (55% of Fitch Core Capital, FCC), structured credit investments (30% of FCC) and equities portfolio (24% of FCC, mostly unlisted). We estimate that IBP's common equity Tier 1 ratio will benefit by about 200-300bp as a result of the business disposals and will most likely be retained. Asset quality continued to improve in FY14 with a Fitch-calculated impaired loans ratio of 4.6% at FYE14 (FYE13: 4.9%). Most of IBP's problem exposures came from the bank's property lending book, including around GBP0.2bn of property loans in Ireland. Positively, the bank significantly reduced its concentration to property lending to 30% of the loan book at FYE14 from 46% in FYE11. The bank's LICs/ average gross loans remained elevated at 95bp during FY14, affected by provisioning against the property exposures and the Australian book. These charges together with high operating costs affect profitability, which is improving but remains modest. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Negative pressure on the ratings could arise from a material deterioration of IBP's capital ratios, for example if the gains from the recent sale of the Australian business were largely paid out as a special dividend (not the base case currently), or if loan impairment charges were significantly higher than expected or if there are large losses in the investment portfolio. Evidence of an increase in risk appetite and/or a weakening of the bank's liquidity and funding profile could also put pressure on the ratings. Upside potential is limited in the short to medium term. However, continued reduction of tail risk through the scaling down of higher risk property exposures and a track record of improved recurring profitability and stable asset quality could be rating positive. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by IBP are all notched down from its 'bbb-' VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below IBP's VR to reflect the incremental loss severity of this type of debt when compared with average recoveries. The junior subordinated debt securities are rated three notches below IBP's VR to reflect the incremental loss severity risk of these securities when compared with average recoveries (one notch from the VR) as well as high risk of non-performance due to the discretionary, albeit often constrained, coupon deferral features of this instrument (an additional two notches). Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in IBP's VR. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' VR affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB-' Senior unsecured certificates of deposit affirmed at Long-term 'BBB-' and Short-term 'F3' Senior unsecured EMTN Programme affirmed at Long-term 'BBB-' and Short-term 'F3' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Denzil De Bie Director +44 20 3530 1592 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Natalia Shakhina Analyst +44 20 3530 1577 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 