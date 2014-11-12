(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Investec
Bank plc's (IBP)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Viability
Rating (VR) at
'bbb-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
IBP's IDR is driven by its VR, which considers the ongoing
stabilisation of the
bank's asset quality and improving profitability and
capitalisation, supported
by sales of less core non-UK operations. The ratings are also
underpinned by
IBP's comfortable funding and liquidity profile but also take
into account its
concentrated (albeit declining) property exposure and appetite
for higher risk
assets, such as its investment portfolio and structured credit
exposures.
Since FYE14, IBP and its parent company, Investec plc, have
announced sales of a
number of subsidiaries. These sales should overall be capital
accretive for IBP
and also reduce the bank's tail risks and simplify its business
model. In July
2014, IBP completed the sale of its professional finance, asset
finance and
leasing businesses and its deposit book in Australia (structured
as sale of
Investec Bank (Australia) Limited) at an AUD210m (around
GBP116m) premium to its
net asset value. In September, Investec plc also agreed the sale
(still subject
to regulatory approval) of its UK subprime mortgage subsidiary,
Kensington and
its Irish mortgage business, Start, which included Kensington
new prime mortgage
loans and a number of high-yield residential mortgage portfolios
previously
booked at IBP.
Fitch views IBP's capitalisation as moderate, with a 10.7%
common equity Tier 1
capital ratio at end-March 2014 (FYE14) in light of the bank's
exposure to
higher risk sectors such as property planning and development
(55% of Fitch Core
Capital, FCC), structured credit investments (30% of FCC) and
equities
portfolio (24% of FCC, mostly unlisted). We estimate that IBP's
common equity
Tier 1 ratio will benefit by about 200-300bp as a result of the
business
disposals and will most likely be retained.
Asset quality continued to improve in FY14 with a
Fitch-calculated impaired
loans ratio of 4.6% at FYE14 (FYE13: 4.9%). Most of IBP's
problem exposures came
from the bank's property lending book, including around GBP0.2bn
of property
loans in Ireland. Positively, the bank significantly reduced its
concentration
to property lending to 30% of the loan book at FYE14 from 46% in
FYE11. The
bank's LICs/ average gross loans remained elevated at 95bp
during FY14, affected
by provisioning against the property exposures and the
Australian book. These
charges together with high operating costs affect profitability,
which is
improving but remains modest.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Negative pressure on the ratings could arise from a material
deterioration of
IBP's capital ratios, for example if the gains from the recent
sale of the
Australian business were largely paid out as a special dividend
(not the base
case currently), or if loan impairment charges were
significantly higher than
expected or if there are large losses in the investment
portfolio. Evidence of
an increase in risk appetite and/or a weakening of the bank's
liquidity and
funding profile could also put pressure on the ratings.
Upside potential is limited in the short to medium term.
However, continued
reduction of tail risk through the scaling down of higher risk
property
exposures and a track record of improved recurring profitability
and stable
asset quality could be rating positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by IBP are all
notched down
from its 'bbb-' VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles.
In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Assessing and Rating Bank
Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities', subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated
one notch below
IBP's VR to reflect the incremental loss severity of this type
of debt when
compared with average recoveries.
The junior subordinated debt securities are rated three notches
below IBP's VR
to reflect the incremental loss severity risk of these
securities when compared
with average recoveries (one notch from the VR) as well as high
risk of
non-performance due to the discretionary, albeit often
constrained, coupon
deferral features of this instrument (an additional two
notches).
Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in IBP's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
VR affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured certificates of deposit affirmed at Long-term
'BBB-' and
Short-term 'F3'
Senior unsecured EMTN Programme affirmed at Long-term 'BBB-' and
Short-term 'F3'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB+'
