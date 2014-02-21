LONDON, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Republic of Ireland's
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB+' with Stable
Outlooks. The
issue ratings on Ireland's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at
'AA+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
The rating of National Asset Management Ltd's (NAMA) guaranteed
issuance has
been affirmed at 'F2', in line with the sovereign rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following factors:
Ireland successfully completed its three-year adjustment
programme in December
2013. All quarterly fiscal targets of the Troika (EU, ECB, IMF)
programme have
been met, underpinned by strong policy commitment. Parallel with
fiscal
consolidation, Ireland has returned to market financing and has
built up cash
buffers equivalent of 13% of GDP by end-January 2014, including
EUR3.75bn from a
10-year bond sale in January 2014.
Fitch forecasts a budget deficit of 4.8% of GDP in 2014,
implying a balanced
primary position, compared with a primary deficit of more than
9% of GDP in 2009
excluding bank recapitalisation. Nevertheless a further EUR2.0
bn of
consolidation will be needed next year to reach a budget deficit
below 3% of
GDP, the precondition to exit the EU's Excessive Deficit
Procedure (EDP).
Ireland's gross general government debt/GDP ratio may have
reached around 124%
in 2013, one of the highest among Fitch-rated sovereigns. The
combination of
high debt and modest medium-term growth potential implies that
keeping debt on a
declining path will require large primary surpluses for an
extended period.
The acceleration of economic growth and larger than expected
fall in
unemployment in 2H13 are signs of a broad-based recovery. GDP
growth could reach
1.6% in 2014 and 2.2% in 2015 as growth contribution from
domestic demand will
turn positive after five years of balance-sheet recession in the
private sector.
Fitch expects the current account surplus to remain around 4% of
GDP in 2014-15,
similar to 2013.
Post-crisis vulnerabilities remain in the banking sector,
notwithstanding the
improvement in economic conditions and the authorities' efforts
to accelerate
mortgage resolution.
Ireland has retained many of its structural strengths throughout
the crisis. It
is a wealthy, flexible economy and its per capita gross national
income was
USD35,100 in 2013, more than twice the 'BBB' median.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could individually or
collectively,
result in a upgrade include:
- Greater confidence that the GGGD/GDP ratio will be on a firm
downward trend
over the medium term.
- Sustained, balanced economic recovery.
- Reduction in financial sector vulnerabilities, notably an
improvement in
banks' asset quality and profitability.
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action are:
- Material divergence from the fiscal targets leading to
GGGD/GDP ratio peaking
higher and later.
- Additional recapitalisation needs of the financial sector by
the Irish
sovereign, for example in the context of the ECB's Comprehensive
Assessment.
- Weaker economic performance resulting in a substantial
deterioration of banks'
existing loan portfolio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that fiscal consolidation efforts will continue to
ensure the exit
from the EDP by 2015 in line with the government's stability
programme and
substantial primary surpluses will be maintained over the medium
term,
consistent with Ireland's medium-term objective.
High public ownership in the banking sector implies a close
bank-sovereign link,
amidst the eurozone level progress towards banking union.
Nevertheless Fitch
assumes no further recapitalisation of the financial sector by
the sovereign.
Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key macroeconomic
imbalances within the
currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments
will tighten
fiscal policy over the medium term. It also assumes that the
risk of
fragmentation of the eurozone remains low.
