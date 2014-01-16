(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
Ireland (BOI) and
Allied Irish Banks, plc's (AIB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB'
with Stable Outlooks and Short-term IDRs at 'F2'. Fitch has
upgraded BOI's
Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'b' and affirmed AIB's VR at
'b-'. Fitch has
also affirmed and withdrawn Permanent TSB P.L.C.'s (PTSB)
ratings. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The upgrade of BOI's VR reflects further improvement in the
bank's risk profile,
including our expectation of a return to profitability during
2014, which will
support the bank's improved capital flexibility following its
recent share issue
and redemption and sale of its preference shares to private
investors. The share
issue funded the redemption of a portion of BOI's perpetual
preference shares,
with the rest purchased by private investors, which has improved
the bank's
common equity Tier 1 (CET1) solvency and further reduced BOI's
dependence on
government support.
PTSB's 'cc' VR and'2' Support Rating (SR) have been affirmed and
withdrawn as
Fitch does not consider these ratings to be relevant to its
coverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT, SRs, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The affirmation of BOI's and AIB's IDRs, senior debt ratings,
SRs and Support
Rating Floors reflects Fitch's view that there would be a high
probability of
support from the authorities if required. Fitch considers
support to be even
stronger in the short term, resulting in the banks' Short-term
IDRs being
affirmed at 'F2', which is the higher of two potential
Short-term ratings
mapping to their 'BBB' Long-term IDRs. The Stable Outlooks are
based on Fitch's
view that support will continue to be forthcoming, although this
is sensitive to
evolving developments around support for EU banks. Any downgrade
of the Irish
sovereign rating, which is highly unlikely in the near term,
would also likely
be reflected in negative rating action on BOI and AIB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - BOI and AIB's IDRs, SRs, SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR AND SENIOR
DEBT
BOI and AIB's IDRs, SRs, SRFs and senior debt ratings are
sensitive to any
change in Fitch's assumptions about the on-going availability of
extraordinary
sovereign support for the banks. In Fitch's view, there is a
clear intention
ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial
institutions in the
EU, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and
policy
initiatives, most recently agreement between the European
Council and Commission
on the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive. In September
2013, Fitch
commented on its approach to incorporating support in its bank
ratings in light
of evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see 'Fitch
Outlines Approach
for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings', 'Bank Support: Likely
Rating Paths',
and 'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' available at
www.fitchratings.com) and followed this with an update in
December (see
''Sovereign Support for Banks Update on Position Outlined In
3Q13').
The banks' SRFs would be revised down and their SRs, IDRs and
senior debt
ratings downgraded if Fitch concludes that potential sovereign
support had
weakened relative to its previous assessment. Given that BOI's
and AIB's VRs are
in the single 'b' category, any support-driven downgrades of the
banks'
Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings could be by multiple
notches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- VRs (BOI and AIB)
Following its upgrade, BOI's VR is now two notches higher than
AIB's, reflecting
its stronger financial profile and better access to investor
markets. Both BOI
and AIB were able to issue unsecured senior debt during 2013 but
equity-raising
may prove more difficult for AIB, which is still more than
99%-owned by the
Irish authorities (BOI: 14%).
At 6.6% for BOI and 4.6% for AIB at end-1H13, Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) ratios
are low but supported on a transitional regulatory basis by
perpetual preference
shares. At BOI, these perpetual preference shares added about
360bps to end-1H13
core Tier 1 capital and 540bps in AIB. Fitch expects BOI's and
AIB's capital
ratios to weaken in 2H13 due to losses which could be
exacerbated following the
Central Bank of Ireland's (CBoI) balance sheet assessment.
Initial indications
from the central bank's review suggest that further impairment
charges are
possible in 2013 earnings, which could be combined with higher
risk weight
requirements. According to the CBoI's estimate, the impact on
capital ratios
could be up to 360bp for BOI. However, once taken this should
place the banks in
a better position to be sustainably profitable in the medium
term, ahead of the
ECB's important asset quality review and the EBA's stress test
in 2014.
During 2H13, BOI redeemed EUR537m of its perpetual preference
shares through a
share issue, leaving EUR1.3bn, which was sold to private
investors. The sale of
the perpetual notes means that BOI will not be liable for the
25% step-up
premium that would have been triggered on 31 March 2014 and also
removes the
bank's ordinary stock dividend restrictions.
The VRs of both banks are constrained by capitalisation which
only allows a
small margin of safety, particularly in light of weak asset
quality, with high
levels of net impaired loans relative to FCC. Fitch considers
that the current
levels of provisioning and capitalisation would not be
sufficient if the banks
needed to realise a substantial proportion of their collateral
in a short time,
but this is not our base case.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs (BOI and AIB)
BOI and AIB's VRs are on an upward trajectory, with Fitch
expecting BOI to
report profits in 2014 and AIB to be profitable on a
month-on-month basis by
2H14. Improved profitability will gradually enhance the banks'
capital
flexibility and allow them to build on depleted capital reserves
to support
long-term sustainability, but this will take time to feed
through into
meaningful credit strengthening.
An upgrade of BOI and AIB's VRs could occur once asset quality
stabilises across
the sector and the banks can demonstrate a track record of
sustainable
profitability, which will support internal capital generation.
The stabilisation
of asset quality metrics would need to be supported by evidence
of stabilising
property prices including increased churn in the property market
and evidence
that the banks were resolving their stock of NPLs without
significant additional
impairments being required.
Downward pressure on BOI's and AIB's VRs could occur if Fitch's
view that asset
quality deterioration is subsiding proved to be wrong and/or if
capital ratios
were further eroded beyond our expectations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- VR (PTSB)
PTSB's 'cc' VR reflects Fitch's belief that is likely to breach
its minimum
capital requirements over the medium term unless it receives
approval for its
restructuring plan. As this has not yet been received and its
exact timing is
unknown, Fitch has not factored the potential positive benefits
of such a plan
into its analysis. Fitch believes that the bank needs to
continue to add
provisions against its impaired assets and that structurally
weak profitability
continues to drag on capital. Deleveraging of low-yielding
assets therefore is
also a requirement before any improvement may be noted in the
VR. PTSB's market
position remains modest, despite the Irish government's desire
for competition
in the marketplace. PTSB submitted a restructuring plan to the
EU Commission in
June 2012. The first stage of the plan, to separate the group
into three
distinct business units, has been completed. However, the
long-term viability of
the bank is dependent on a solution for hiving off the impaired
or low-yielding
assets into a separate vehicle. Management's expectation is that
the EU decision
will be received during 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GOVERNMENT GUARANTEED
DEBT, COMMERCIAL
PAPER AND DEPOSITS
Apart from guaranteed debt securities that are yet to mature and
remain
guaranteed following the withdrawal of the Eligible Liabilities
Guarantee (ELG)
scheme in March 2013, Fitch has withdrawn all other guaranteed
asset classes for
these Irish issuers as Fitch no longer considers the ratings to
be relevant to
the agency's coverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
The subordinated debt issued by BOI and AIB is rated with
reference to their
respective VRs and the performance of these instruments. AIB is
not paying the
discretionary coupons on its subordinated notes. The 'C' ratings
of these
instruments reflect their non-performance and sustained economic
losses with
weak recovery prospects. BOI's subordinated debt has been
upgraded to 'B' and
BOI (UK)'s deferrable subordinated notes guaranteed by BOI have
been upgraded to
'CCC' following the upgrade of BOI's VR. The ratings of all
subordinated
instruments are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs of
these
institutions.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
EBS Limited and AIB Group (UK) Plc are owned by AIB and Bank of
Ireland Mortgage
Bank and BOI UK Plc are owned by BOI. All of these subsidiaries
are wholly owned
by respective parents, and to varying degrees are reliant on
their parent banks
for funding and capital support. Their IDRs are aligned with
their parents', and
are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in
their parents'
ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
AIB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2'
Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'C'
Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term and Short-term deposits: affirmed
and withdrawn
at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term and Short-term programmes:
affirmed and withdrawn
at 'BBB+'/'F2'
AIB (UK)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
EBS
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2'
Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term/Short-term notes: affirmed at
'BBB+'/'F2'
Sovereign guaranteed commercial paper: affirmed and withdrawn at
'F2'
Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term/Short-term deposits: affirmed and
withdrawn at
'BBB+'/'F2'
Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term/Short-term programmes: affirmed
and withdrawn at
'BBB+'/'F2'
BOI
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b+' from 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'
Sovereign-guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term and Short-term deposits: affirmed
and withdrawn
at 'BBB+/F2'
Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term/Short-term programmes: affirmed
and withdrawn at
'BBB+'/'F2'
BOI UK Holdings deferrable subordinated notes guaranteed by BOI:
upgraded to
'CCC' from 'C'
BOI Mortgage Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
BOI UK Plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term and Short-term deposits: affirmed
and withdrawn
at 'BBB+/F2'
PTSB
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'cc' and withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '2' and withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst (BOI, AIB, PTSB and subsidiaries)
Denzil De Bie
Director
+44 20 3530 1592
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (BOI, PTSB and subsidiaries)
Christopher Keeling
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1494
Secondary Analyst (AIB and subsidiaries)
Alan Milne
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1491
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012 and
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities',
dated 5 December
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
