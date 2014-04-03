(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the ratings of two
Irish mortgage programmes and one public sector programme with
Negative Outlook.
These rating actions follow the implementation of the agency's
recently revised
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria on programmes issued by the
respective banks.
The rating actions take into account the relevant Negative
Outlooks on banks'
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) announced by Fitch on 26 March 2014
(see 'Fitch
Revises Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on
Weakening Support').
As part of its updated covered bonds analysis, the agency has
assigned IDR
uplift to each programme, where applicable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AIB Mortgage Bank's (AIBMB) mortgage covered securities (MCS)
are affirmed at
'A'/Negative, based on the IDR of its parent Allied Irish Banks
plc (AIB;
'BBB'/Negative). The rating also reflects an unchanged D-Cap of
'1' (high
discontinuity risk), and the overcollateralisation (OC) taken
into account by
the agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven OC
for the rating.
EBS Mortgage Finance's (EBSMF) MCS are affirmed at 'A'/Negative
based on the IDR
of its parent AIB. The rating also reflects an unchanged D-Cap
of '1' (high
discontinuity risk) and the OC taken into account by the agency,
which provides
more protection than the breakeven OC for the rating.
Depfa ACS Bank's (Depfa) asset covered securities (ACS) are
affirmed at
'A'/Negative based on Depfa's IDR of 'BBB+/Negative, an
unchanged D-Cap of '3'
(moderate risk) and the publicly committed OC of 5% that Fitch
gives credit to
in its analysis being equal to the breakeven OC for the rating.
In addition, Fitch has assigned an IDR uplift of '1' to AIBMB
and EBSMF
programmes and an uplift of '0' to Depfa ACS' programme.
The ratings and Negative Outlook on all three programmes reflect
that a
potential downgrade of their respective banks' IDRs is unlikely
to be
compensated by the IDR uplift.
The Negative Outlooks on AIBMB and EBSMF MCS also reflect the
negative outlook
on the Irish mortgage sector assets (see '2014 Outlook: European
Structured
Finance', dated 4 December 2013).
The IDR uplift expresses Fitch's judgement of the degree of
protection in the
event of a bank's resolution that would be available to prevent
the source of
covered bonds payments switching from the issuer to the cover
pool. It is
derived from the following factors: Fitch's opinion of the
relative ease and
motivations for resolution methods other than liquidation, the
importance of
covered bonds to the financial markets in a given jurisdiction
and the extent of
buffer offered by senior unsecured debt.
Fitch's view on the use of resolution methods other than
liquidation contributes
to the IDR uplift assigned to the programmes where AIB is the
ultimate parent
based on it being one of two pillar banks in Ireland and its
large size within
the Irish market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
AIB Mortgage Bank (AIBMB):
The 'A' rating of the MCS is vulnerable to downgrade if any of
the following
occurs (i) AIB's IDR is downgraded by two notches to 'BB+' or
lower; (ii) the
level of OC that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis decreases
below Fitch's
'A' breakeven OC of 56%.
EBS Mortgage Finance (EBSMF):
The 'A' rating of the MCS is vulnerable to downgrade if any of
the following
occurs (i) AIB's IDR is downgraded by two notches to 'BB+' or
lower; (ii) the
level of OC that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis decreases
below Fitch's
'A' breakeven OC of 61%.
Depfa ACS Bank (Depfa):
The 'A' rating of the ACS is vulnerable to downgrade if any of
the following
occurs (i) Depfa's IDR is downgraded by one notch to 'BBB' or
lower; (ii) the
level of OC that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis decreases
below Fitch's
'A' breakeven OC of 5%.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Covered Bonds Rating Criteria, dated 10
March 2014;
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum and Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds,
both dated 13 May 2014; Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in
Structured
Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds, dated 23 January 2014;
EMEA RMBS Master
Rating Criteria, dated 6 June 2013; EMEA Criteria Addendum -
Ireland, dated 31
July 2013; Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity
and Refinancing
Stress Addendum, dated 4 February 2014, Asset Analysis Criteria
for Covered
Bonds of European Public Entities dated 30 January 2013, Covered
Bonds Rating
Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum
dated 07
February 2014, all available at www.fitchratings.com.
