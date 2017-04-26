(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Israel's
Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'A+' with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Israel's senior unsecured Foreign-
and
Local-Currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A+'. The
Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at 'AA' and the Short-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Israel's IDRs balance strong external finances, robust
institutional strength
and solid macroeconomic performance against a government
debt/GDP ratio that is
high relative to peers and ongoing political and security risks.
Israel's external balance sheet remained strong in 2016. The
country has
returned annual current account surpluses each year since 2003
and posted an
estimated surplus of 3.9% of GDP in 2016. This was lower than
the record 2015
surplus of 4.6% of GDP, given deterioration in the trade balance
on the back of
robust import demand and sluggish growth in goods exports
(services exports grew
strongly). Fitch expects current account surpluses to persist in
2017 and 2018,
albeit at lower levels, averaging 3.2% of GDP.
There has been further accumulation of foreign-exchange
reserves, which reached
USD98.5 billion at end-2016 (11.5 months of current external
payments) from
USD90.6 billion at end-2015. Reserves rose further to USD103.3
billion by
end-March 2017. Fitch expects Israel's net external creditor
position to be 43%
of GDP in 2017, an improvement from 35.1% in 2014 and 23% in
2008. This is more
than three times the 'A' median, and only just short of the 'AA'
median. Fitch's
international liquidity ratio for Israel has also continued to
improve strongly.
Further gas sector development will lend additional support to
the external
balance sheet. Production at the Tamar gas field off the coast
of Israel, which
commenced in 2013, has reduced the need for gas imports. The
government approved
an amended natural gas framework in July 2016, thus providing
the regulatory
green light for the development of the larger nearby Leviathan
gas field. The
controlling consortium, which has agreed a number of supply
contracts, is aiming
for production to start in 2020.
Israel's public finances remain a weakness relative to 'A'
category sovereigns.
Government debt/GDP continued to reduce in 2016, falling to
62.2% (end-2007:
74.6%, end-2003: 95.2%), but was still some way above the peer
median of 52%.
Budget deficits were relatively small in 2015-16, with the
central budget
deficit narrowing to 2.1% of GDP in 2016, as the strength of
private consumption
and the housing market contributed to revenue outperformance
even as some tax
rates were cut. However, we expect the budget deficit to widen
in 2017-2018 and
forecast government debt/GDP to remain fairly stable in
2017-2018 rather than
continuing a downward path.
Other features of public debt are fairly favourable. The share
of external debt
is low, declining to less than 8% of GDP in 2016 from 20% of GDP
in 2006, and
the government is gradually lengthening the maturity of its
debt: average time
to maturity reached 7.5 years in 2016. Israel benefits from high
financing
flexibility. It has deep and liquid local markets, good access
to international
capital markets, an active diaspora bond programme, and US
government guarantees
in the event of market disruption.
Israel's ratings will continue to be constrained by political
and security
risks, but its credit profile has shown resilience to periodic
conflict and
political shocks over an extended timeframe. Conflicts with
military groups in
surrounding countries and territories flare up intermittently
and can be
damaging to economic activity or lead to increased spending
commitments
(although Israel's defence capabilities have continued to
improve). The ongoing
war in Syria poses risks to Israel and neighbouring countries,
which could have
an impact on Israel. Relations with some countries in the region
can be tense.
There has been no progress towards peace between Israel and the
Palestinians.
Fitch believes prospects for a realistic peace process remain
bleak.
Domestic politics can be turbulent, with coalition governments
often not lasting
their full term. In 2017 the risk of fresh elections has
sharpened owing to
rifts within the patchwork coalition. In tandem, the prime
minister, Benjamin
Netanyahu, has come under increasing pressure over a number of
ongoing police
investigations. None of the coalition parties has a clear
incentive for
elections, but relations are fractious and could suddenly
precipitate a new
vote.
Five-year average real GDP growth is on a par with rating
category peers. Growth
accelerated in 2016 to 4% on the back of a strong labour market
and rising
incomes together with some recovery in investment. Expansionary
fiscal policy
and accommodative monetary policy, with the Central Bank policy
rate staying at
a record low of 0.1%, were also supportive. Effects related to
vehicle imports
provided a one-off 0.5pp boost to the GDP calculation, according
to the Bank of
Israel. This will not be repeated in 2017 and we expect growth
to moderate to
3.1%.
GDP growth has been slowing in recent years, despite the 2016
performance.
Annual growth averaged 3.3% in 2012-2016, compared with 4.5% in
2004-2011, due
in part to slower working-age population growth, less productive
additions to
the labour force, sluggish world-trade and competitiveness
challenges. In
response, the government is seeking to enact structural reforms
to improve
efficiencies in some markets and the business environment
overall, as well as
boosting labour market participation.
Inflation was negative in 2015 and 2016 due to lower commodity
prices, currency
strength (especially against the euro), administrative price
reductions and
measures to stimulate competition. On balance, Fitch expects
robust domestic
demand, higher rents and elimination of one-off factors to push
inflation back
into the lower-end of the Bank of Israel's 1%-3% target range in
late 2017 or
early 2018 despite further appreciation of the shekel. Further
one-off
administrative measures by the government to reduce the cost of
living could
slow this process.
Israel's well-developed institutions and education system have
led to a diverse
and advanced economy. Human development and GDP per capita are
above the peer
medians, and the business environment promotes innovation,
particularly among
the high-tech sector. However, Doing Business indicators, as
measured by the
World Bank, have slipped below peers. The government also faces
socio-economic
challenges in terms of income inequality and social integration.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Israel a score equivalent to a
rating of 'A+' on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Structural features: -1 notch to reflect political and
security risks, which
could have significant negative effects on the economy and
public finances.
- External finances: +1 notch to reflect the fact that Israel's
strong net
external creditor position relative to peers is not captured in
the SRM. Further
gas-sector development should support Israel's external balance
sheet over the
medium term.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Significant further progress in reducing the government
debt/GDP ratio.
- Sustained easing in political and security risks.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action are:
- Sustained deterioration of the government debt/GDP ratio,
either through
widening fiscal deficits or a structural decline in GDP growth.
- Serious worsening of political and security risks.
- Worsening of Israel's external finances, for example, due to a
loss of export
competitiveness.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes regional conflicts and tensions will continue. The
tolerance of
the rating depends on the economic and fiscal implications of
any conflict.
Fitch does not assume any breakthrough in the peace process with
the
Palestinians or a prolonged serious deterioration in domestic
security
conditions.
