(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken several
rating actions on
iStar Financial Inc. (NYSE: SFI):
The following ratings have been affirmed:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-';
--2012 senior secured tranche A-1 due March 2016 at 'BB-/RR1;
--2012 senior secured tranche A-2 due March 2017 at 'B+/RR2';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'B-/RR4';
--Convertible senior notes at 'B-/RR4';
--Preferred stock at 'CCC-/RR6'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
--October 2012 Secured Credit Facility due 2017 'BB-/RR1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook to Positive is based on the
company's demonstrated
access to the unsecured debt market, which, combined with
certain secured debt
refinancings, have significantly improved SFI's near-term debt
maturity profile.
The affirmation of the IDR at 'B-' is driven by continued weak
portfolio
metrics, particularly non-performing loans relative to the size
of the total
loan portfolio.
Improvements in the company's loan and operating property
portfolios should
increase its ability to repay upcoming indebtedness. Stronger
performance should
be driven by the mild improvement in commercial real estate
fundamentals, value
stabilization, and financing markets (which increases the
likelihood of iStar's
borrowers to repay their debt).
WEAK LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY
The quality of SFI's loan portfolio has remained roughly the
same, with
non-performing loans representing approximately 42% of the
company's gross loan
portfolio balance as of Dec. 31, 2012, which is up from 38% as
of Dec. 31, 2011.
Illustrative of the company's lending activity focus on
higher-risk,
weaker-performing collateral, 46% of its non-accrual loans were
comprised of
condominium and land loans as of Dec. 31, 2012, down from 55% as
of Dec. 31,
2011. Further, as of Sept. 30, 2012, 68% of the company's real
estate owned
(REO) and real estate held for investment, which represent loans
on which the
company has foreclosed, consists of condominium and land
collateral.
HIGH LEVERAGE
Despite an improved debt maturity profile, the company's
leverage measured on a
GAAP earnings basis (defined as net debt divided by annual
recurring operating
EBITDA) of approximately 21x as of Dec. 31, 2012 remains
stubbornly high,
although it is down from approximately 26x as of Dec. 31, 2011.
Reported EBITDA
may understate SFI's cash generation power, given that the
accounting for
non-performing loans and REO allows it to recognize income only
upon cash
receipt or resolution of the loan. For example, the company
generated over $1.1
billion of asset monetizations during 2012, mostly from
repayments of and
principal collections on loans, driving a $1.1 billion reduction
in total debt
during 2012.
LOW COVERAGE
Fixed charge coverage (defined as recurring operating EBITDA
before non-cash
impairments, provisions and gains divided by the sum of interest
expense and
preferred stock dividends) was only 0.5x for the year ended Dec.
31, 2012,
compared with 0.6x and 1.0x for the years ended Dec. 31, 2011
and 2010,
respectively. Fitch expects this ratio to strengthen moderately
as the company
reduces debt from asset sales and begins to recognize additional
GAAP earnings
from lease-up of assets within its operating property segment
and sales of
residential properties.
CONSTRAINED GROWTH
The company is moderately constrained by non-compliance with an
unsecured bond
fixed charge incurrence covenant, which limits the company's
ability to incur
any additional debt to grow its investment portfolio. SFI's
growth will occur
via investment of asset sales proceeds, such as the recently
announced sale of
LNR Property LLC and from external capital raising, such as the
company's recent
$200 million convertible preferred stock offering.
LOWER QUALITY UNENCUMBERED POOL
SFI's corporate unsecured obligations will need to be serviced
by the company's
unencumbered pool, income from assets serving as collateral for
the 2012 secured
financings, and external sources of liquidity, given that both
the 2012 senior
secured financing and October 2012 secured credit facility debt
transactions
require that collateral repayments, sales proceeds and other
monetizations be
used primarily to repay debt encumbering collateral pools for
each financing. As
of Dec. 31, 2012 a majority of the company's unencumbered loans
are
non-performing.
However, a portion of its unencumbered assets is liquid and
could be sold to
meet corporate obligations over the next two years, which would
mitigate
default. The company's recent announcement of the owners' sale
(SFI holds a 24%
ownership interest) of LNR Property LLC will generate $220
million in net
proceeds to SFI, indicative of some liquidity of the company's
unencumbered
asset base.
RECOVERIES
While concepts of Fitch's Recovery Rating methodology are
considered for all
companies, explicit Recovery Ratings are assigned only to those
companies with
an IDR of 'B+' or below. At the lower IDR levels, there is
greater probability
of default so the impact of potential recovery prospects on
issue-specific
ratings becomes more meaningful and is more explicitly reflected
in the ratings
dispersion relative to the IDR.
The October 2012 secured credit facility and 2012 senior secured
tranche A-1
ratings of 'BB-/RR1', or a three-notch positive differential
from iStar's 'B-'
IDR, are based on Fitch's estimate of outstanding recovery in
the 91%-100%
range. Together with 2012 senior secured tranche A-2, these
obligations
represent first lien security claims on collateral pools
comprising primarily
performing loans and credit tenant lease assets. The 2012 senior
secured tranche
A-1 has amortization payment priority relative to the A-2
tranche.
The 2012 senior secured tranche A-2 rating of 'B+/RR2', or a
two-notch positive
differential from iStar's 'B-' IDR, is based on Fitch's estimate
of superior
recovery. Together with the A-1 tranche, these obligations
represent first lien
security claims on a collateral pool comprising primarily
performing loans and
credit tenant lease assets, but would receive principal
amortization only upon
the full repayment of the A-1 tranche.
The senior unsecured notes and senior convertible notes ratings
of 'B-/RR4' are
in line with iStar's 'B-' IDR, based on Fitch's estimate of good
recovery based
on iStar's current capital structure.
While the application of Fitch's recovery criteria indicates a
stronger 'RR3'
recovery, the company may further encumber a portion of its
unencumbered pool to
repay unsecured indebtedness. This action benefits the IDR at
the detriment of
recoveries, and Fitch has incorporated the presence of the
unencumbered pool in
the 'B-' IDR. This adverse selection also results in less liquid
and less
traditional commercial real estate collateral remaining in the
unencumbered pool
to support bondholder recoveries, resulting in Fitch rating
recoveries of the
unsecured corporate obligations at 'RR4'.
The Preferred Stock rating of 'CCC-/RR6' or a three-notch
negative differential
from iStar's 'B-' IDR, is based on Fitch's estimate of poor
recovery based on
iStar's current capital structure. Fitch's recovery ratings
criteria provide
flexibility for a two- or three-notch negative differential
between the IDR and
instrument rating. A three-notch negative differential is based
on the nature of
iStar's perpetual preferred stock - a deeply subordinated
security that has weak
terms and remedies available both before and after a general
corporate default
(e.g. no stated maturity, an inability for holders to put the
security back to
the company, and iStar has the ability to defer dividends
indefinitely without
triggering a corporate default).
POSITIVE OUTLOOK
The Positive Outlook is based on iStar's ability to access the
unsecured bond
market three times in 2012, raising $775 million. These
offerings, combined with
a refinancing of certain secured debt financings have created a
stronger
liquidity profile and manageable debt maturities until 2016. In
addition, the
nascent recovery in commercial real estate fundamentals and
value should enable
the company to further monetize assets within its operating
property segment and
its unencumbered asset pool more broadly.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following may have a positive impact on iStar's ratings
and/or Outlook:
--The ability to incur additional debt under the company's debt
incurrence fixed
charge covenant;
--Improvement in the quality of the unencumbered pool, measured
by the sum of
non-performing loans, other real estate owned and real estate
held for
investment comprising less than 25% of the unencumbered pool;
--Monetization of the company's unencumbered real estate
investment portfolio
via asset sales to repay unsecured debt;
--Continued demonstrated access to the common equity or
unsecured bond market.
The following may have a negative impact on the ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Deterioration in the quality of iStar's loan portfolio,
including an increase
in non-performing loans and additional provisions for loan
losses;
--An increase in the operating property segment as a percentage
of the company's
investments.
In addition, Fitch has withdrawn ratings on the below
obligations as they are no
longer outstanding:
--Senior secured A-1 tranche due June 2013 at 'BB-/RR1';
--Senior secured A-2 tranche due June 2014 at 'B+/RR2';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'B-/RR4'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Mohak Rao
Director
+1-212-908-0559
Committee Chairperson
Daniel Chambers
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0782
Media Relations: Melanie Savelli, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 92 79,
Email:
melanie.savelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to
investors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs' (Feb. 26,
2013);
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Mortgage REITs and Similar Finance
Companies' (Feb.
26, 2013);
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Dec. 13, 2012);
--'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for REITs' (Nov. 12,
2012);
--'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions' (Aug. 15, 2012);
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs
here
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Criteria for Rating U.S. Mortgage REITs and Similar Finance
Companies
here
