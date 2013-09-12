(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Istituto Trentino per l'Edilizia Abitativa's (ITEA) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A-' with Negative Outlooks and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'.

The affirmation also affects the ratings on the following bonds:

-EUR22.6m maturing 2029 ISIN IT0004739956

-EUR22.6m maturing 2029 ISIN IT0004734221

-EUR43.2m maturing 2028 ISIN IT0004555584

-EUR41.5m maturing 2027 ISIN IT0004440191

KEY RATING DRIVERS

ITEA is classified as a dependent entity according to 'Ratings of Public Sector Entities - Outside US' (dated 04 March 2013) and a top-down approach has been used. The affirmations reflect the agency's expectations on the following key rating drivers:

-Close monitoring and on-going support as evidenced by subsidies for operations, investment and debt repayment by the Province of Trento (A/Negative). The one-notch difference from the sponsor is partly attributed to the potential for ITEA incurring non-subsidised, or partially subsidised borrowing as part of the province's plans to move some of its companies to a more marked approach of market-operations.

-A broadly balanced income statement over the medium term due to an equal contribution of revenue growth and cost curtailment. Annual extraordinary maintenance costs, which peaked at about EUR1,200 per dwelling in 2012 from about EUR850 in 2008-2009 will help curb growth of ordinary costs, contributing to the overall stability of the net result.

-Turnover slowly growing to about EUR20m in 2015 from EUR17.6m in 2012 supported by solid social control limiting the levels of arrears and eviction risks. The eventual move into lower-subsidised rental sectors could help diversify ITEA's revenue stream.

-ITEA continues its EUR500m 2011-2016 investment plan, with about EUR300m in new dwellings. Subsidised debt could therefore grow to about EUR200m by 2015 from EUR154m in 2012, while the interest cover ratio could remain above 1x.

-Fitch does not consider liquidity to be a concern in light of the flow of arrears of about 5% of the production value. Furthermore, as one the system companies of the Province, ITEA has access to provincial liquidity lines, if needed.

-High demand estimated at 6,000 applicants for about 500 annual placements supporting turnover.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch does not anticipate a positive rating action given the systemic challenges at the national level as reflected by the Negative Outlook. However, stronger links with the sponsor, for example an explicit guarantee on all of ITEA's liabilities could lead to positive rating action.

The main factors that could lead to negative rating action are:

-An unanticipated deterioration of ITEA's income statement, due to a decline in its revenue or an inability to control costs, not offset by provincial support.

-A downgrade of the province could result in a downgrade of ITEA.